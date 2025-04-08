How 'Secretly Divorcing' Obamas are Also Done in Politics — As White House Gossips Snigger Over How They're Now 'Living in Separate Bedrooms'

For months, Barack and Michelle have been dodging divorce rumors – but now their political and cultural influence is also struggling months after the humiliating 2024 presidential election loss for the Democratic Party, Maureen Callahan reported for the DailyMail.com.

Leading up to the election, the Obamas put on brave faces to stand by Kamala Harris as she stepped in to run against President Donald Trump — but it didn't exactly start on the right foot.

After Biden dropped out and Harris took her spot, it took the couple days to call up the former vice president.

The book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, claimed: "It took days of intense negotiations to strike a deal on the simplest act in politics. The whole frame, including the script, was designed to elevate the Obamas by making it look like she was begging for their blessing. This was typical bulls**t. [Harris] had to fake surprise and enthusiasm."