Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Barack Obama

How 'Secretly Divorcing' Obamas are Also Done in Politics — As White House Gossips Snigger Over How They're Now 'Living in Separate Bedrooms'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

The couple has been facing divorce rumors for months.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 8 2025, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The "secretly divorcing" Barack and Michelle Obama aren't just reportedly calling it quits with their marriage – they are also done with politics.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the former president and first lady are now "living in separate bedrooms" as divorce rumors continue to swirl.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

For months, Barack and Michelle have been dodging divorce rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

For months, Barack and Michelle have been dodging divorce rumors – but now their political and cultural influence is also struggling months after the humiliating 2024 presidential election loss for the Democratic Party, Maureen Callahan reported for the DailyMail.com.

Leading up to the election, the Obamas put on brave faces to stand by Kamala Harris as she stepped in to run against President Donald Trump — but it didn't exactly start on the right foot.

After Biden dropped out and Harris took her spot, it took the couple days to call up the former vice president.

The book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, claimed: "It took days of intense negotiations to strike a deal on the simplest act in politics. The whole frame, including the script, was designed to elevate the Obamas by making it look like she was begging for their blessing. This was typical bulls**t. [Harris] had to fake surprise and enthusiasm."

Article continues below advertisement

Harris then seemed to take a swipe at the couple for the act by expressing her shock when the couple called her up "together."

As rumors started to swirl the couple sleep in "separate bedrooms" – it seems possible, by Harris' reaction, that it was well known in the political world before it hit the media.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle obama
Source: MEGA

Amid all the rumors, the couple continue to share social media tributes for each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid all the rumors, the couple continue to share social media tributes for each other to celebrate Valentine's Day and birthdays.

In addition, Michelle still continues to pursue her podcast career, which isn't as successful as fans predicted it would be.

At the time of publishing, Michelle's new podcast IMO — co-hosted with her own brother Craig — is ranked at #34 on Spotify.

Article continues below advertisement

On a recent episode, the former First Lady took a brutal swipe at her husband.

Famous author and podcaster Jay Shetty asked Michelle if she "would you be attracted to a guy who's not financially sound when you meet him?"

"Uh, I married one," the former first lady said.

She added: "I left my corporate firm when I met Barack. I had somebody who was like, 'I got your back. The risks you think you're taking, they aren't that crazy, and I'm here to help you.'"

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Dyan Cannon

Cary Grant's Ex-Wife Dyan Cannon Makes Stunning Sex Confession — Declaring She Loves 'Friends With Benefits'… Aged 88!

Photo of Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift

Inside Carrie Underwood's 'Insane' Plan to Humiliate Taylor Swift — As Pair's 'Bizarre Feud' Is Exposed

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama confirms marriage crisis michelle deep deficit divorce
Source: MEGA

Michelle has previously taken a swipe at her husband on a podcast.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Michelle continued: "That's when I said, 'I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me. But that meant I had to be ready to do some hard things with him"

The couple met in 1988 when Barack took a job at a Chicago law firm for the summer, where Michelle was already working on marketing and intellectual property law.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.