How 'Secretly Divorcing' Obamas are Also Done in Politics — As White House Gossips Snigger Over How They're Now 'Living in Separate Bedrooms'
The "secretly divorcing" Barack and Michelle Obama aren't just reportedly calling it quits with their marriage – they are also done with politics.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the former president and first lady are now "living in separate bedrooms" as divorce rumors continue to swirl.
For months, Barack and Michelle have been dodging divorce rumors – but now their political and cultural influence is also struggling months after the humiliating 2024 presidential election loss for the Democratic Party, Maureen Callahan reported for the DailyMail.com.
Leading up to the election, the Obamas put on brave faces to stand by Kamala Harris as she stepped in to run against President Donald Trump — but it didn't exactly start on the right foot.
After Biden dropped out and Harris took her spot, it took the couple days to call up the former vice president.
The book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, claimed: "It took days of intense negotiations to strike a deal on the simplest act in politics. The whole frame, including the script, was designed to elevate the Obamas by making it look like she was begging for their blessing. This was typical bulls**t. [Harris] had to fake surprise and enthusiasm."
Harris then seemed to take a swipe at the couple for the act by expressing her shock when the couple called her up "together."
As rumors started to swirl the couple sleep in "separate bedrooms" – it seems possible, by Harris' reaction, that it was well known in the political world before it hit the media.
Amid all the rumors, the couple continue to share social media tributes for each other to celebrate Valentine's Day and birthdays.
In addition, Michelle still continues to pursue her podcast career, which isn't as successful as fans predicted it would be.
At the time of publishing, Michelle's new podcast IMO — co-hosted with her own brother Craig — is ranked at #34 on Spotify.
On a recent episode, the former First Lady took a brutal swipe at her husband.
Famous author and podcaster Jay Shetty asked Michelle if she "would you be attracted to a guy who's not financially sound when you meet him?"
"Uh, I married one," the former first lady said.
She added: "I left my corporate firm when I met Barack. I had somebody who was like, 'I got your back. The risks you think you're taking, they aren't that crazy, and I'm here to help you.'"
Michelle continued: "That's when I said, 'I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me. But that meant I had to be ready to do some hard things with him"
The couple met in 1988 when Barack took a job at a Chicago law firm for the summer, where Michelle was already working on marketing and intellectual property law.