Russell Brand to Speak at Florida College Despite Shock Rape Accusations as School Defends Disgraced Comic's 'Free Speech'

The disgraced comedian is still set to speak at the school despite recently being hit with rape accusations , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

There is at least one place Russell Brand is welcomed at: the New College of Florida .

Brand had been lined up to appear as a guest speaker at the college in Sarasota as part of their Socratic Stage series on April 12, and was expected to discuss various social and political issues.

That plan has not changed even after the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was accused of rape by four different women.

Alexandra Nicole Islas, the NCF Director of Public Policy Events, explained the decision in a statement on Tuesday, April 8: "In a time when public pressure often seeks to silence rather than engage, New College of Florida is reaffirming its role in creating space for open inquiry – not eliminating it."