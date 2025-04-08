Russell Brand to Speak at Florida College Despite Shock Rape Accusations as School Defends Disgraced Comic's 'Free Speech'
There is at least one place Russell Brand is welcomed at: the New College of Florida.
The disgraced comedian is still set to speak at the school despite recently being hit with rape accusations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brand had been lined up to appear as a guest speaker at the college in Sarasota as part of their Socratic Stage series on April 12, and was expected to discuss various social and political issues.
That plan has not changed even after the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was accused of rape by four different women.
Alexandra Nicole Islas, the NCF Director of Public Policy Events, explained the decision in a statement on Tuesday, April 8: "In a time when public pressure often seeks to silence rather than engage, New College of Florida is reaffirming its role in creating space for open inquiry – not eliminating it."
"This is a reflection of our commitment to civil discourse and the belief that even challenging conversations deserve room in the public square. While the justice system independently addresses other matters, our responsibility is to ensure a space where ideas—especially those that invite dialogue such as the topic of cancel culture and free speech, can be explored with respect, critical thought, and intellectual integrity," it concluded.
On April 4, charges of rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault were filed against the comic in the U.K. Four women accused Brand of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.
One of the victims claimed she was 16 years old (the age of consent in the U.K.) when she began a relationship with the movie star, who was 30 at the time.
Brand was quick to defend himself on X against the accusations, as he said in a video: "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord.
"I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."
"I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I'm incredibly grateful for that," he wrapped up.
The star is also facing the possibility of prosecution in the U.S. over an alleged sex assault on the set of the Arthur remake in 2010.
An unnamed woman alleges that Brand exposed himself to her in front of the cast and crew. She also claimed he later followed her and assaulted her in a bathroom while she was working as an extra on the film.
However, both Brand and Warner Bros. deny these allegations.
Meanwhile, Brand's career has taken a turn going from successful actor to cozying up with President Trump.
In early February, Brand was said to be spending time at Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida, hoping to make important connections that would have made him immune from being reeled in by cops in the U.K..
Before he was charged, a source said at the time: "Brand is no fool and is homed in on Trump and his supporters as a way of making sure he'll never be extradited to Britain if charges are brought.
"He knows that if he's a friend of President Trump then he'll have his back and will make sure he's not taken back to the U.K. should that eventuality ever arise."
Brand was also seen at Trump's the inauguration in January.