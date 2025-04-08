Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Russell Brand

Russell Brand to Speak at Florida College Despite Shock Rape Accusations as School Defends Disgraced Comic's 'Free Speech'

Photo of Russell Brand
Source: @rustyrockets/X

Russell Brand is still speaking at a college even while drowning in rape accusations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 8 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

There is at least one place Russell Brand is welcomed at: the New College of Florida.

The disgraced comedian is still set to speak at the school despite recently being hit with rape accusations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
brand
Source: MEGA

Brand will still speak at New College of Florida amid rape accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

Brand had been lined up to appear as a guest speaker at the college in Sarasota as part of their Socratic Stage series on April 12, and was expected to discuss various social and political issues.

That plan has not changed even after the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was accused of rape by four different women.

Alexandra Nicole Islas, the NCF Director of Public Policy Events, explained the decision in a statement on Tuesday, April 8: "In a time when public pressure often seeks to silence rather than engage, New College of Florida is reaffirming its role in creating space for open inquiry – not eliminating it."

Article continues below advertisement
college
Source: @newcollegeoffl/Instagram

The school defended its controversial choice and noted 'free speech.'

Article continues below advertisement

"This is a reflection of our commitment to civil discourse and the belief that even challenging conversations deserve room in the public square. While the justice system independently addresses other matters, our responsibility is to ensure a space where ideas—especially those that invite dialogue such as the topic of cancel culture and free speech, can be explored with respect, critical thought, and intellectual integrity," it concluded.

On April 4, charges of rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault were filed against the comic in the U.K. Four women accused Brand of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

One of the victims claimed she was 16 years old (the age of consent in the U.K.) when she began a relationship with the movie star, who was 30 at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Brand was quick to defend himself on X against the accusations, as he said in a video: "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord.

"I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

"I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I'm incredibly grateful for that," he wrapped up.

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand sean diddy combs friendship
Source: MEGA

The 'Forgetting Sarah Marshal' actor has denied the accusations against him.

Article continues below advertisement

The star is also facing the possibility of prosecution in the U.S. over an alleged sex assault on the set of the Arthur remake in 2010.

An unnamed woman alleges that Brand exposed himself to her in front of the cast and crew. She also claimed he later followed her and assaulted her in a bathroom while she was working as an extra on the film.

However, both Brand and Warner Bros. deny these allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Brand's career has taken a turn going from successful actor to cozying up with President Trump.

In early February, Brand was said to be spending time at Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida, hoping to make important connections that would have made him immune from being reeled in by cops in the U.K..

Before he was charged, a source said at the time: "Brand is no fool and is homed in on Trump and his supporters as a way of making sure he'll never be extradited to Britain if charges are brought.

"He knows that if he's a friend of President Trump then he'll have his back and will make sure he's not taken back to the U.K. should that eventuality ever arise."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle's Debut Podcast Blasted As 'Stomach-Turning' After Duchess Received Scathing Criticism for 'Narcissistic' Netflix Series — As Royal's Journey to Make Waves in Hollywood Crumbles

Photo of Dyan Cannon

Cary Grant's Ex-Wife Dyan Cannon Makes Stunning Sex Confession — Declaring She Loves 'Friends With Benefits'… Aged 88!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump deliberately tanking global stock markets costing trillions
Source: MEGA

Brand has been seen at Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound.

Brand was also seen at Trump's the inauguration in January.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.