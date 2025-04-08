EXCLUSIVE: Trump Lackey Russell Brand 'Set to Use $10Million War Chest' From Far-Right Online Channel to Battle Abuse Allegations

Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault nearly two years after detectives launched an investigation after receiving a number of allegations.

RadarOnline.com has reported the shamed comic's charges stemmed from alleged offenses involving four women between the years 1999 and 2005.

The charges against Brand came after detectives launched an investigation back in September 2023 after receiving a handful of allegations against the disgraced actor.

He is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004.

In addition, Brand has also been charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005.

He is expected to make an appearance in court for his first hearing on Friday, May 2.