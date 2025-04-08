EXCLUSIVE: Trump Lackey Russell Brand 'Set to Use $10Million War Chest' From Far-Right Online Channel to Battle Abuse Allegations
Shamed Russell Brand raked in around $8.5million in a year in profits after being unmasked as an alleged sexual predator by a TV probe.
And he’s now sitting on a $10million war chest he is set to use to fight new allegations after being charged with a string of sexual offenses including rape by the British police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star will use his monster riches to fund his defense when the allegations come to court.
Cash and assets from his Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm Ltd jumped to $10million for the 12 months to the end of December 2023 from $6m the previous year.
He even bagged a $2million tax refund.
His books also showed a $2million property as an asset.
Money continued to roll in from his popular YouTube accounts and podcasts in which he spouts far right views until bosses blocked payments following damning allegations from women.
The fallen star is now believed to be living in the States full-time and must return to the UK to face justice.
Brand, 49, has moved his young family from Oxfordshire to Florida, saying he is being "attacked" and "shut down" by the British authorities.
Scotland Yard in London is still investigating the star over historic allegations of sexual assault.
Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault nearly two years after detectives launched an investigation after receiving a number of allegations.
RadarOnline.com has reported the shamed comic's charges stemmed from alleged offenses involving four women between the years 1999 and 2005.
The charges against Brand came after detectives launched an investigation back in September 2023 after receiving a handful of allegations against the disgraced actor.
He is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004.
In addition, Brand has also been charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005.
He is expected to make an appearance in court for his first hearing on Friday, May 2.
Before Brand was charged, he had started cozying up to President Trump.
RadarOnline.com reported the disgraced actor was spending time at Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound hoping to make high-powered connections that would have made him immune from being snagged by U.K. cops.
Weeks before Brand was charged, an insider said: "Brand is no fool and is homed in on Trump and his supporters as a way of making sure he'll never be extradited to Britain if charges are brought.
"He knows that if he's a friend of President Trump then he'll have his back and will make sure he's not taken back to the U.K. should that eventuality ever arise."
To show his support for the president, Brand was spotted at the inauguration in January when Trump was sworn into office for his second term.
In December 2024, the comic revealed he even ditched his vegan lifestyle to enjoy a steak at Mar-a-Lago.
He told the camera: "My life's changed quite a lot. I was just a vegan living a simple life in Grays, Essex. Now I’m eating steak at Mar-a-Lago! Funny how the world changes."