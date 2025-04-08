EXCLUSIVE: Wildman Liam Gallagher Recruits Hollywood Heavyweight Lawyer Who Represented Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore in Lovechild Cash Fight
Liam Gallagher is forking out $1,300 an hour for a hotshot lawyer in his love child cash fight who has represented Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore.
Fearsome Judith Poller has boasted: "My clients are high-end because my billing rate is high," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
New York legal eagle Poller has been dubbed "Hollywood’s top troubleshooter" by the legal press.
She will represent the Oasis star in hearing in New York later this month after his former lover Liza Ghorbani applied to be granted more child support for their daughter Gemma, 12.
The singer has never met the child and a maintenance agreement was reached a decade ago, only for Ghorbani, 51 to now ask for an increase.
Poller said of her work and client list: "Privacy is a huge concern to celebrity clients. People are so interested in their lives, and the fact that they are going through a only makes them more interesting.
"My goal is to find out what exactly is going on, what they need to the extent that there are various emotional levels involved. And so I try and really home in on what they need emotionally to get through this. Some don’t necessarily need the emotional, but they need the strategic plan of, ‘What is it that has to be done here?’”
"I do everything from pre-nuptial agreements to paternity suits, divorce, cohabitation issues... the whole gamut."
American journalist Ghorbani's plea for extra cash for her daughter will be heard by Judge Jeffrey Pearlman on 16 April when the motion order to show cause is heard.
A second hearing 12 days later has been scheduled for a case conference in which the interested parties must attend in person if the judge rules there is a valid case to be heard.
Though a note on the files indicates that the hearing will be hybrid – indicating the Oasis rocker can dial in using Zoom.
Legal documents say Gallagher, 52, had previously appointed a New York lawyer who had fought cases for Mike Tyson, Frank Sinatra and Mick Jagger.
But celebrity lawyer Raoul Feldman, a regular on US TV and author of eight books, has been released from the case.
Gallagher risks being hit with a $5,000 fine if he fails to face the mother of his lovechild in court.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month the Oasis frontman has been told he must attend the hearing.
The father-of-four claimed Ghorbani is receiving $464,000 a year from him during a rant on X in which he also branded her a "gold-digger".
She then hit out at his "misinformation."
EXCL – AT TO EDIT & SCHEDULE – EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Will be BARRED From Attending Princess Diana Bodyguard Funeral' as Brother William and Dad Charles 'Don't Want Him Overshadowing Tributes With Drama'
The case could drag on into the summer, clashing with the money-spinning Oasis reunion tour.
RadarOnline.com has revealed Gallagher believes his former lover is looking to exploit the $64million he's expected to make from his band's comeback.
The trouble began when Gallagher, who had a brief affair with Ghorbani in 2010, was forced to confront the paternity of Gemma after the mother filed a $3m lawsuit for child support in 2013.
He was fined for missing court hearings and publicly admitted that he hadn't met his daughter, although he offered to help her if needed.
The Oasis icon has had a tumultuous love life, with children from several relationships.
He shares daughter Molly, 26, with singer Lisa Moorish and son Lennon, 25, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit. He also has son, Gene, 23, with ex-wife Nicole Appleton.
Liam is now engaged to his co-manager, Debbie Gwyther, 40, and appears to be enjoying a more settled relationship with the music industry executive.