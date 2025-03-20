EXCLUSIVE: Inside Liam Gallagher's Plan to 'Batter' U.S. Lovechild Mom For Hitting Him With Demand for 'Silly Amount' of Child Support — As He Splashes $700-an-Hour on Mike Tyson's Heavyweight Lawyer
Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher has hired a high-powered New York celebrity lawyer who fought cases for Mike Tyson, Frank Sinatra and Mick Jagger in his lovechild cash war.
He's now forking out a fortune for $700 an hour attorney Raoul Feldman, a regular on US TV and author of eight books, RadarOnline.com can reveal – as part of what insiders say is his plan to "batter" her in court and stop him "bleeding cash" for the rest of his life.
The case for increased child support for daughter Gemma, who he fathered with U.S. journalist Liza Ghorbani, will be held in the Big Apple in April after she filed papers asking for even more cash.
It's despite the fact the wild man of music claims he already pays almost $500,000 in support for the 12-year-old girl he's never seen.
And legal documents seen by us show Gallagher, 52, has appointed a fearsome legal eagle to fight his corner.
A source told us: "Liam is not messing about here. He wants to crush this claim. He feels he's been more than generous over the years and now she's asking for silly money."
The legal heavyweight's client list reads like a who’s who of the rich and famous in showbiz, sport and politics.
Eighty-five-year-old Feldman’s firm has fought paternity cases on behalf of Tyson, Sinatra and Jagger – plus Sir Tom Jones and movie icon Peter O’Toole.
He also handled Liz Taylor’s divorce when he represented her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky.
His firm tells clients: "We, as a regular practice, if requested, offer clients an initial consultation via telephone. There are, of course, some people who require legal consultation but, because of physical reasons, have trouble getting around.
"Others live far from the office, even sometimes in Europe and Asia, and this is the most effective way for us to consult, analyze and make an analysis.
"There are yet others who are well-known, recognizable people that do not want to be seen going into a divorce lawyer’s office. And, of course, there are some people that are simply uncomfortable going to see a lawyer.
"The time for the consultations are, of course, set up earlier and there usually are two people at the consultations – Mr. Felder and another lawyer. This is to ensure the accuracy of notes that are taken.
"The fee for the initial advice, consultation and analysis is $650 and payment is required prior to the consultation – either by credit card, wire, or other usual means."
Father-of-four Gallagher has claimed Ghorbani, 50, is receiving $464,000 a year from him during a rant on X in which he also branded her a "gold-digger".
The case could drag on into the summer.
RadarOnline.com has revealed Gallagher believes his former lover is looking to exploit the $64million he's expected to make from his band Oasis' 2025 comeback gigs.
An insider told us: "It's clear that Liza and her legal team are hoping to cash in on Liam's big tour earnings.
"He's always been generous with his child maintenance, but now she's asking for even more money. It's causing Liam unnecessary stress as he prepares for the tour."
Gallagher is expected to bank $64million courtesy of the Oasis comeback gigs this year.
His older brother Noel, 57, is set to earn the same amount from their highly anticipated comeback.
But Gallagher's personal life could once again derail their reunion – as he could be dragged to court in the midst of the shows.
EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham's 'Reality TV War Explodes': Kris Jenner Wannabe 'Fuming' Ex-Spice Girls Bandmate is Putting Out 'Rival' Series
Our source added: "It's added pressure on Liam, who's never even met Gemma. This latest case is just one of the many issues he's had to deal with when it comes to his personal life."
Oasis frontman Gallagher has had a hugely tumultuous love life, which has seen him spawn kids in a string of relationships.
He shares daughter Molly, 26, with singer Lisa Moorish and son Lennon, 25, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit.
He also has son Gene, 23, with ex-wife Nicole Appleton.
Gallagher is now engaged to his co-manager, Debbie Gwyther, 40, and appears to be enjoying a more settled relationship with the music industry boss.