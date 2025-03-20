Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Liam Gallagher

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Liam Gallagher's Plan to 'Batter' U.S. Lovechild Mom For Hitting Him With Demand for 'Silly Amount' of Child Support — As He Splashes $700-an-Hour on Mike Tyson's Heavyweight Lawyer

liam gallagher oasis
Source: MEGA

Liam Gallagher has never even met the lovechild who has cost him a fortune.

March 20 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher has hired a high-powered New York celebrity lawyer who fought cases for Mike Tyson, Frank Sinatra and Mick Jagger in his lovechild cash war.

He's now forking out a fortune for $700 an hour attorney Raoul Feldman, a regular on US TV and author of eight books, RadarOnline.com can reveal – as part of what insiders say is his plan to "batter" her in court and stop him "bleeding cash" for the rest of his life.

Article continues below advertisement
liam gallagher oasis
Source: MEGA

Gallagher's eye for the ladies has cost him big.

Article continues below advertisement

The case for increased child support for daughter Gemma, who he fathered with U.S. journalist Liza Ghorbani, will be held in the Big Apple in April after she filed papers asking for even more cash.

It's despite the fact the wild man of music claims he already pays almost $500,000 in support for the 12-year-old girl he's never seen.

And legal documents seen by us show Gallagher, 52, has appointed a fearsome legal eagle to fight his corner.

A source told us: "Liam is not messing about here. He wants to crush this claim. He feels he's been more than generous over the years and now she's asking for silly money."

The legal heavyweight's client list reads like a who’s who of the rich and famous in showbiz, sport and politics.

Article continues below advertisement
rocker liam gallagher shuns drugs booze cigarettes
Source: MEGA

Gallagher is spending big on a bulldog celebrity lawyer amid the child support case.

Article continues below advertisement

Eighty-five-year-old Feldman’s firm has fought paternity cases on behalf of Tyson, Sinatra and Jagger – plus Sir Tom Jones and movie icon Peter O’Toole.

He also handled Liz Taylor’s divorce when he represented her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky.

His firm tells clients: "We, as a regular practice, if requested, offer clients an initial consultation via telephone. There are, of course, some people who require legal consultation but, because of physical reasons, have trouble getting around.

"Others live far from the office, even sometimes in Europe and Asia, and this is the most effective way for us to consult, analyze and make an analysis.

"There are yet others who are well-known, recognizable people that do not want to be seen going into a divorce lawyer’s office. And, of course, there are some people that are simply uncomfortable going to see a lawyer.

"The time for the consultations are, of course, set up earlier and there usually are two people at the consultations – Mr. Felder and another lawyer. This is to ensure the accuracy of notes that are taken.

"The fee for the initial advice, consultation and analysis is $650 and payment is required prior to the consultation – either by credit card, wire, or other usual means."

Article continues below advertisement
liam gallagher faces losing half oasis reunion cash us lovechild support patsy kensit
Source: MEGA

Gallagher with his ex Patsy Kensit.

Article continues below advertisement

Father-of-four Gallagher has claimed Ghorbani, 50, is receiving $464,000 a year from him during a rant on X in which he also branded her a "gold-digger".

The case could drag on into the summer.

RadarOnline.com has revealed Gallagher believes his former lover is looking to exploit the $64million he's expected to make from his band Oasis' 2025 comeback gigs.

An insider told us: "It's clear that Liza and her legal team are hoping to cash in on Liam's big tour earnings.

"He's always been generous with his child maintenance, but now she's asking for even more money. It's causing Liam unnecessary stress as he prepares for the tour."

Gallagher is expected to bank $64million courtesy of the Oasis comeback gigs this year.

His older brother Noel, 57, is set to earn the same amount from their highly anticipated comeback.

But Gallagher's personal life could once again derail their reunion – as he could be dragged to court in the midst of the shows.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
victoria beckham reality tv war exploding kris jenner wannabe fuming ex spice girls bandmate is putting out rival series

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham's 'Reality TV War Explodes': Kris Jenner Wannabe 'Fuming' Ex-Spice Girls Bandmate is Putting Out 'Rival' Series

meghan markle netflix mindy

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Having Entire 'Goop Copycat' Business Rejected by Authorities After Yet Another Blunder With Her Paperwork — 'She Can't Get the Simplest Thing Right!'

Article continues below advertisement
rocker liam gallagher shuns drugs booze cigarettes
Source: MEGA

Gallagher has had years of stormy personal problems.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Our source added: "It's added pressure on Liam, who's never even met Gemma. This latest case is just one of the many issues he's had to deal with when it comes to his personal life."

Oasis frontman Gallagher has had a hugely tumultuous love life, which has seen him spawn kids in a string of relationships.

He shares daughter Molly, 26, with singer Lisa Moorish and son Lennon, 25, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit.

He also has son Gene, 23, with ex-wife Nicole Appleton.

Gallagher is now engaged to his co-manager, Debbie Gwyther, 40, and appears to be enjoying a more settled relationship with the music industry boss.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.