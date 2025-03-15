EXCLUSIVE: Liam Gallagher 'Faces Losing HALF' His $65Million Oasis Reunion Cash After Bid From U.S. Lovechild Mom For 'Silly Amount' of Child Support

Gallagher has labelled the mother of his love child a "gold digger" after she filed for an increase in child support payments ahead of the Oasis reunion tour.

A source told us: "The figures her lawyers are quoting are off-the-scale. Liam has said it could amount to approaching half his tour take once all the legal fees have been deducted.

"He feels he already pays a fair amount and has told his lawyers to fight the claim tooth and nail. He's not going to just roll over."

The singer, 52, also appeared to call Ghorbani, 51, a "dosser" in a series of short posts on X seemingly aimed at the American journalist.

The Oasis frontman also posted a YouTube link to John Lennon's live performance of The Beatles song Money (That's What I Want) in Toronto in 1969.

Our source, who is very close to the Oasis frontman, revealed she was asking for a "silly amount" in an attempt to "cash in" on the rockstar's estimated payday.

Gallagher shares a 12-year-old daughter, Gemma, with her and reportedly pays $400,000 a year to his child.