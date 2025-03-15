EXCLUSIVE: Liam Gallagher 'Faces Losing HALF' His $65Million Oasis Reunion Cash After Bid From U.S. Lovechild Mom For 'Silly Amount' of Child Support
Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher is facing up to the prospect of losing half his monster world tour reunion paycheck in a love child row.
He’s ordered his lawyers to fight U.S.-based journalist Liza Ghorbani’s new claim for more child support cash ahead of this year’s $66million earner "tooth and nail," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gallagher has labelled the mother of his love child a "gold digger" after she filed for an increase in child support payments ahead of the Oasis reunion tour.
A source told us: "The figures her lawyers are quoting are off-the-scale. Liam has said it could amount to approaching half his tour take once all the legal fees have been deducted.
"He feels he already pays a fair amount and has told his lawyers to fight the claim tooth and nail. He's not going to just roll over."
The singer, 52, also appeared to call Ghorbani, 51, a "dosser" in a series of short posts on X seemingly aimed at the American journalist.
The Oasis frontman also posted a YouTube link to John Lennon's live performance of The Beatles song Money (That's What I Want) in Toronto in 1969.
Our source, who is very close to the Oasis frontman, revealed she was asking for a "silly amount" in an attempt to "cash in" on the rockstar's estimated payday.
Gallagher shares a 12-year-old daughter, Gemma, with her and reportedly pays $400,000 a year to his child.
Our insider added: "It's clear Liza and her legal team are hoping to cash in on Liam's big tour earnings.
"He's always been generous with his child maintenance, but now she's asking for even more money. It's causing Liam unnecessary stress as he prepares for the tour."
Gorbani's new claim, filed in the New York Supreme Court, comes after a confidential settlement was reached back in 2015.
Liam and his older brother Noel, 57, are set to earn a massive $65million each from their highly anticipated world tour.
However, Liam's personal life is once again being thrust into the spotlight as he battles the demands of his former fling.
A source said: "It's added pressure on Liam, who's never even met Gemma. This latest case is just one of the many issues he's had to deal with when it comes to his personal life."
The trouble kicked off when Gallagher, who had a brief affair with Ghorbani in 2010, was forced to confront the paternity of Gemma after she filed a $3million lawsuit for child support in 2013.
He was fined for missing court hearings and publicly admitted that he hadn't met his daughter, although he offered to help her if needed.
The Oasis frontman has had a tumultuous love life, with children from several relationships.
He shares daughter Molly, 26, with singer Lisa Moorish and son Lennon, 25, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit. He also has son Gene, 23, with ex-wife Nicole Appleton.
Galllagher is now engaged to his manager Debbie Gwyther, 40, who is said to have calmed him down and made him forget his wild ways.