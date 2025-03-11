Massive Brit Wildman Rocker Faces Being Slapped With $5,000 Fine If He Refuses to Turn Up In Court to Face U.S. Mom of Lovechild
British rocker Liam Gallagher risks being hit with a $5,000 fine if he fails to face the mother of his lovechild in court.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oasis frontman, 52, has been told he must attend a hearing on April 16 in the U.S. over child support for 12-year-old daughter Gemma, who he has never met.
He is being sued by her mother, U.S. journalist Liza Ghorbani, with whom he had a fling starting in 2010.
The latest case will be heard next month at a family court in New York.
Gallagher was previously fined $5,000 twice for failing to attend hearings – after a judge dismissed his claims that he was too anxious to attend.
The father-of-four claimed Ghorbani, 50, is receiving $464,000 a year from him during a rant on X in which he also branded her a "gold-digger".
She then hit out at his "misinformation".
The case could drag on into the summer, clashing with the money-spinning Oasis reunion tour.
RadarOnline.com has revealed Gallagher believes his former lover is looking to exploit the $64million he's expected to make from his band's comeback.
An insider told us: "It's clear that Liza and her legal team are hoping to cash in on Liam's big tour earnings.
"He's always been generous with his child maintenance, but now she's asking for even more money. It's causing Liam unnecessary stress as he prepares for the tour.”
Gallagher and his older brother Noel, 57, are set to earn a massive $64million each from their highly anticipated comeback.
However, Gallagher's personal life is once again being thrust into the spotlight as he battles the demands of his former fling.
Our source added: "It's added pressure on Liam, who's never even met Gemma. This latest case is just one of the many issues he's had to deal with when it comes to his personal life."
Oasis frontman Gallagher has had a hugely tumultuous love life, which has seen him spawn kids in a string of relationships.
He shares daughter Molly, 26, with singer Lisa Moorish and son Lennon, 25, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit. He also has son Gene, 23, with ex-wife Nicole Appleton.
Revealed: Truth Behind Tom Brady's 'Secret Plastic Surgeries' — As NFL Star-Turned Broadcaster, 47, Shows Off VERY Youthful Face and Dramatic Weight Loss
Gallagher is now engaged to his co-manager, Debbie Gwyther, 40, and appears to be enjoying a more settled relationship with the music industry boss.
RadarOnline.com revealed in November the Gallagher brothers have been told to give cigarettes, drugs, and booze the boot before the substances claim their lives.
Now the pair enjoy after-dinner mints, hot tea, and water to kick back after gigs where once they'd paint the town red by downing beers, and whiskey and taking cocaine.
A band source told us: "The guys were told that if they wanted to live then the drugs and the booze needed to go.
"They are middle-aged guys now and can't party like they once did. And they've also been told not to burn the candle at both ends when they embark on the new tour otherwise they might not see the end of the gigs.”