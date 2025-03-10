Huge Wildman '90s Rocker Blasts Back After Being Hit With CRIPPLING Legal Demand From U.S. Mom of His Lovechild — 'It's a Silly Amount of Child Support!'

It’s been reported Ghorbani, who shares a 12-year-old daughter Gemma with the rockstar — who he has never met, is attempting to exploit the band's lucrative comeback tour, which is expected to net the singer a cool $64million.

An insider said: "It's clear that Liza and her legal team are hoping to cash in on Liam's big tour earnings.

"He's always been generous with his child maintenance, but now she's asking for even more money. It's causing Liam unnecessary stress as he prepares for the tour."