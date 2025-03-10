Huge Wildman '90s Rocker Blasts Back After Being Hit With CRIPPLING Legal Demand From U.S. Mom of His Lovechild — 'It's a Silly Amount of Child Support!'
British rocker Liam Gallagher has branded his former U.S. lover a "gold digger" after becoming embroiled in a child custody battle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oasis frontman hit out at Liza Ghorbani after she filed for a significant increase in child support payments.
It’s been reported Ghorbani, who shares a 12-year-old daughter Gemma with the rockstar — who he has never met, is attempting to exploit the band's lucrative comeback tour, which is expected to net the singer a cool $64million.
An insider said: "It's clear that Liza and her legal team are hoping to cash in on Liam's big tour earnings.
"He's always been generous with his child maintenance, but now she's asking for even more money. It's causing Liam unnecessary stress as he prepares for the tour."
The new claim, filed in the New York Supreme Court, comes after a confidential settlement was reached back in 2015.
At the time, Liza was receiving $4,000 a month in child support, but it appears she's now seeking a higher sum.
Gallagher also claimed during his rant on X he’s actually paying $464,000 A YEAR.
Gallagher and his brother Noel, 57, are set to earn a massive $64m each from their highly anticipated tour.
However, Gallagher's personal life is once again being thrust into the spotlight as he battles the demands of his former fling.
A source said: "It's added pressure on Liam, who's never even met Gemma. This latest case is just one of the many issues he's had to deal with when it comes to his personal life."
The trouble began when Liam, who had a brief affair with Ghorbani in 2010, was forced to confront the paternity of Gemma after she filed a $2.5m lawsuit for child support in 2013.
Gallagher was fined for missing court hearings and publicly admitted that he hadn't met his daughter, although he offered to help her if needed.
The Oasis frontman has had a tumultuous love life, with children from several relationships.
He shares daughter Molly, 26, with singer Lisa Moorish and son Lennon, 25, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit. He also has son Gene, 23, with ex-wife Nicole Appleton.
Gallagher is now engaged to his co-manager, Debbie Gwyther, 40, and appears to be enjoying a more settled relationship.
RadarOnline.com revealed in November the Gallagher brothers have been told to give cigarettes, drugs, and booze the boot before the substances claim their lives.
