Cellar Sex Fiend Josef Fritzl, 89, Turns On Long-Suffering Wife by Demanding Divorce From Jail — As Warped Austrian Demands Early Release on Grounds of Age and Dementia

Cellar rape fiend Josef Fritzl is shockingly demanding a divorce from his wife from behind bars.

Fritzl was locked away after his nightmare crimes were exposed by his daughter.

His lawyer Dr Astrid Wagner said: "Mr Fritzl told me he now wants to divorce his wife.

"It came as a real shock.

"It wasn't long ago that he said that he was actually fantasising again about having his family around him when he comes out of prison.

"It is not quite clear to me yet why he has now decided he wants to divorce his wife now.

"Perhaps it is because of his dementia – which really is an issue, these days – and of course you have to remember and bear in mind that he is a very elderly man.