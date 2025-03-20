EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham's 'Reality TV War Explodes': Kris Jenner Wannabe 'Fuming' Ex-Spice Girls Bandmate is Putting Out 'Rival' Series
Popstar turned fashion boss Victoria Beckham is on a collision course with her old pal Geri Horner as they go head-to-head with docuseries about their colorful lives.
Ex-Spice Girl Horner is in talks with a TV firm about making a fly-on-the-will show about her rise to fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And 50-year-old Beckham, known as Posh Spice in her old pal thanks to her pampered upbringing, feels her former bandmate is "stepping into her territory" and trying to "assert who is the posher" Spice Girl.
Horner, 52, has arrived at her own "lady of the manor" status after completing a journey to being the wife of an F1 team boss via glamour modelling and singing, while Beckham is now part of a $500million global brand with husband David, 49.
A source revealed: "The drama between Geri and Vic is exploding! There’s definitely a fierce rivalry brewing as Geri has been inching into Vic's territory, sparking all kinds of tension.
"Vic can’t shake the feeling that Geri is always trying to outshine her, and you can just feel the competitive vibes.
"But Geri insists she’s on her own journey, flaunting her ambitions and claiming her show will be a cut above Vic's, all while aiming for that sophisticated image. But Vice sees reality TV as her territory now."
We has exclusively revealed how Beckham is looking to transform herself into a Kris Jenner-style momager by using her show to introduce daughter Harper,13, to the world.
And Halliwell could use her show to repair the damage done to her marriage by 51-year-old husband Christian Horner's sexting scandal, which he denied.
In early 2024, the Red Bull Formula 1 boss was accused of sending sexual WhatsApp messages to a colleague, which resulted in several figures at Red Bull taking swipes at his leadership.
Our insider added: "It is doubtful Geri is going to be making a show about the scandal and think it will be more about Geri trying to cement herself as the real Posh."
Beckham and Horner have an uneasy relationship, dating back to when the latter abruptly quit the band in 1998.
At the time, Beckham said: "When Geri left the group, it was bad. She left on my birthday and didn’t tell anybody. She didn’t show up. We had the American part of the tour to continue." Tensions came to a head during the highly publicized 2019 reunion tour.
While bandmate Melanie Brown, 49, called out Beckham for being "difficult" and not joining them, it was allegedly her fights with Horner that stopped her from participating.
Speaking before the reunion a source said: "Those two couldn’t be more divided and both see themselves as the boss. Everyone involved is braced for some epic arguments."
The band performed as a foursome for all 13 shows, although Beckham earned $2.5 million licensing and merchandise without singing a note.
At the time, she said she would rather focus on her fashion line and her kids, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper.
More recently, she reiterated that part of her life was "firmly closed," and now her fashion and beauty brand is finally turning a profit, that is her priority, insiders tell us.