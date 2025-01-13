Texas Governor Greg Abbott Breaks Federal Protocol And Demands Flags Fly At Full-Staff for Donald Trump's Inauguration — Despite One Month Order to Honor Late President Jimmy Carter
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has caused outrage after he ordered all U.S. flags in his state to be flown at full-staff on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Flags throughout the country have been at half-staff in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.
According to protocol, all U.S. flags must fly at half-staff for 30 days after the death of a president. Carter died Dec. 29.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs states that the flag must be "half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and its territories and possessions after the death of the president or a former president."
That means flags are supposed to be lowered until January 28th - days after Trump's second inauguration.
However, Abbot has skirted that order and instead is mandating all flags at the Texas Capitol and at state buildings fly high on Jan. 20.
The decision was met with instant wrath online, where many slammed Abbott as being rude and uncaring to the fallen Carter.
One person tweeted: "Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to raise flags on Inauguration Day isn't only a sign of disrespect to President Carter's family, but our entire nation."
Another person slammed: "Not surprising Greg Abbott still continues to prove he is a POS," while a third called the governor "utter trash."
One person cried out: "Texas Governor Greg Abbott has no respect for former President Jimmy Carter, no respect for the federal government, and definitely no respect for the traditions of this great nation."
While one angry objector tweeted in all-caps: "ABBOTT IS THE EPITOME OF DISRESPECT FOR OUR FALLEN PRESIDENT. JUST BECAUSE HE WANTS TO KISS TRUMPS A--."
Abbott defended his move in a statement, saying: "Texas continues to mourn with our fellow Americans across the country over the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.
"President Carter’s steadfast leadership left a lasting legacy that will be felt for generations to come, which together as a nation we honor by displaying flags at half-staff for 30 days.
"On January 20, our great nation will celebrate our democratic tradition of transferring power to a new President by inaugurating the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
"As we unite our country and usher in this new era of leadership, I ordered all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings for the inauguration of President Trump.
“While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America."
RadarOnline.com previously revealed the president-elect was indeed upset flags will fly at half-staff on his inauguration day.
On his personal online platform, Truth Social, the incoming president sounded off on the rule: "The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half mast' during my Inauguration." (Trump incorrectly used the term that refers to flags being flown halfway up the mast on a ship at sea, not a flag pole.)
He continued: "They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our country, they only think about themselves.
"Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years – It’s a total mess!
"In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half-mast (sic)."
That, too, was incorrect. Harry Truman's death in December 1972 left flags at half-staff when President Richard Nixon was sworn in for his second term in January 1973.
Trump concluded by seeming to hint that he may try to let the flags fly high: "Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
The timing of Carter's passing, and subsequent flag-lowering, was not lost on Democratic supporters, who flooded X to point out the coincidence.
One person tweeted: "I'm so sad for this great man's passing but this is going to p--- off the orange clown so much, and I've convinced myself this was Jimmy's plan the whole time."
Another stated: "Jimmy Carter left one last parting gift for Trump after his death."
While a third boasted: "A nice FU Trump from President Jimmy Carter!"