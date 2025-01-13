Texas Governor Greg Abbott Breaks Federal Protocol And Demands Flags Fly At Full-Staff for Donald Trump's Inauguration — Despite One Month Order to Honor Late President Jimmy Carter

RadarOnline.com previously revealed the president-elect was indeed upset flags will fly at half-staff on his inauguration day.

On his personal online platform, Truth Social, the incoming president sounded off on the rule: "The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half mast' during my Inauguration." (Trump incorrectly used the term that refers to flags being flown halfway up the mast on a ship at sea, not a flag pole.)

He continued: "They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our country, they only think about themselves.

"Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years – It’s a total mess!

"In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half-mast (sic)."

That, too, was incorrect. Harry Truman's death in December 1972 left flags at half-staff when President Richard Nixon was sworn in for his second term in January 1973.

Trump concluded by seeming to hint that he may try to let the flags fly high: "Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"