Barack Obama's Message To Wife Michelle Raises Eyebrows — As Former First Lady Continues to Fuel 'Divorce of The Century' Rumors
Barack Obama put the breakup buzz on mute with a glowing Mother's Day tribute to wife Michelle.
On Sunday, the former president shared a heartwarming photo of his wife and their two daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, proudly declaring how "lucky" he is to have her in his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The black-and-white portrait showed Michelle, 61, smiling while holding their girls in a tight embrace.
Barack wrote in the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms and mother-figures! Michelle, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you."
While Barack, 63, may be declaring his love online, he and the former First Lady have been at the center of divorce chatter over the past few months.
Suspicion over the couple's relationship is at an all-time high, and shocking moves like selling their summer home, Michelle's therapy comeback, and Barack’s secret dinner dates have been fueling whispers of a split.
Why Split Rumors Are Surrounding the Obamas
Divorce rumors first surfaced earlier this year when Barack made headlines attending two major events – Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration – without Michelle by his side.
Despite Michelle insisting she was merely living out her decision to "own her life," new signs pointing to a rocky marriage emerged in early May.
The former president was spotted out in New York City exiting the exclusive ZZ Club in Hudson Yards without his wife. Instead, he was joined by his half-sister, Auma Obama.
And that was just the latest in a series of solo outings by the ex POTUS, sparking ongoing speculation about growing tension behind closed doors.
Meanwhile, Michelle has also been spending more time with her brother Craig Robinson, especially during recent promotional events for their new podcast, IMO.
Observers have pointed out how the Obamas, once inseparable in the public eye, have rarely been photographed together in recent months.
While both remain active on social media – sharing seemingly loving tributes as the one above – their physical separation has sparked intense speculation about the true state of their marriage.
Amid the growing concern, we revealed the pair also put their Martha's Vineyard summer home on the market for $39million.
The Obamas retreated to the sprawling 30-acre waterfront mansion, dubbed Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark, for several summers before purchasing their own home on the Massachusetts island in 2020.
They first rented the home in 2009 and enjoyed it so much the returned the following two summers.
Blue Heron Farm includes a 7,000-square-foot main house, a five-bedroom guest house, and extras like a barn, boathouse, and basketball and tennis courts.
Additionally, Michelle recently announced she's in "therapy" to help her prepare for the "next phase" of her life.
While discussing her reason to focus on mental health, Michelle said she needed support because she's "transitioning" after spending eight years in the White House.
She explained: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?
"I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact."
Without the pressures of political life, raising children and tending to Barack's needs, Michelle said she's free to make her own choices.
She continued: "I'm an empty nester. You know my girls are in – they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I'm making is completely mine."