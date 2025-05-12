Barack Obama's Message To Wife Michelle Raises Eyebrows — As Former First Lady Continues to Fuel 'Divorce of The Century' Rumors

On Sunday, the former president shared a heartwarming photo of his wife and their two daughters Malia , 26, and Sasha , 23, proudly declaring how "lucky" he is to have her in his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barack Obama put the breakup buzz on mute with a glowing Mother's Day tribute to wife Michelle .

Barack wrote in the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms and mother-figures! Michelle, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you."

The black-and-white portrait showed Michelle, 61, smiling while holding their girls in a tight embrace.

Split speculation started earlier this year when Michelle was noticeably absent from two major events.

Suspicion over the couple's relationship is at an all-time high, and shocking moves like selling their summer home , Michelle's therapy comeback , and Barack’s secret dinner dates have been fueling whispers of a split.

And that was just the latest in a series of solo outings by the ex POTUS, sparking ongoing speculation about growing tension behind closed doors.

The former president was spotted out in New York City exiting the exclusive ZZ Club in Hudson Yards without his wife. Instead, he was joined by his half-sister, Auma Obama.

Despite Michelle insisting she was merely living out her decision to "own her life," new signs pointing to a rocky marriage emerged in early May.

The pair recently put their $39million summer home on the market amid divorce rumors.

Meanwhile, Michelle has also been spending more time with her brother Craig Robinson, especially during recent promotional events for their new podcast, IMO.

Observers have pointed out how the Obamas, once inseparable in the public eye, have rarely been photographed together in recent months.

While both remain active on social media – sharing seemingly loving tributes as the one above – their physical separation has sparked intense speculation about the true state of their marriage.

The Obamas retreated to the sprawling 30-acre waterfront mansion, dubbed Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark, for several summers before purchasing their own home on the Massachusetts island in 2020.

They first rented the home in 2009 and enjoyed it so much the returned the following two summers.

Blue Heron Farm includes a 7,000-square-foot main house, a five-bedroom guest house, and extras like a barn, boathouse, and basketball and tennis courts.