Barack Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Former Martha’s Vineyard Summer Home Lists for $39Million — as Divorce Rumors Ramp Up

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack and Michelle Obama's former summer home has hit the market amid divorce rumors.

Profile Image

May 5 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Barack and Michelle Obama's former Martha's Vineyard summer home has hit the market for $39million amid ongoing rumors about their marriage being on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Obamas retreated to the sprawling 30-acre waterfront mansion, dubbed Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark, for several summers before purchasing their own home on the Massachusetts island in 2020.

barack obama michelle split rumors new york dinner date wihtout wife
Source: MEGA

Barack and Michelle rented the home for three summers.

According to the Wall Street Journal, MGS Group Real Estate's Maggie Gold Seelig and Corcoran Property Advisors' Brian Dougherty are listing the property on behalf of owner Norman Foster and his family.

Blue Heron Farm's main house spans 7,000 square-feet. The property additionally includes a five-bedroom guest house.

In addition to main living area and guest house, the property boasts a barn, boat house, basketball and tennis court.

barack obama michelle split rumors new york dinner date wihtout wife
Source: MEGA

The home features basketball and tennis courts, pool, guest house and boat house.

Foster, an architect, has remodeled the home and built a pool and pool house.

The Obamas first rented the home in 2009 and enjoyed it so much the returned the following two summers.

News of the former first couple's once beloved vacation home going up for the sale comes as Michelle, 61, dismissed divorce rumors on her IMO podcast.

While discussing mental health and going to therapy after eight years in the White House, the 61-year-old addressed rumors about her marriage.

Gossip was initially sparked when Barack notably attended two back-to-back high-profile events in Washington D.C. solo.

Despite the optics of Michelle's husband attending former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration without her by his side, the former first lady insisted she was merely living out her decision to "own her life."

barack obama confirms marriage crisis michelle deep deficit divorce
Source: MEGA

The home's listing comes as Michelle dismissed divorce rumors.

Michelle explained she had reached a "stage in life where I have to define my life on my terms for the first time."

She added: "So what are those terms? And going to therapy, just to work all that out, like what happened that eight years that we were in the White House? What did that do to me internally? My soul, we made it through. We got out alive. I hope we made the country proud. My girls, thank God, are whole. But what happened to me?"

The mother-of-two said therapy enabled her to embrace the word "no," including on RSVPs for D.C. events.

barack obama confirms marriage crisis michelle deep deficit divorce
Source: MEGA

Michelle claimed her decision to skip Trump's inauguration was because it was the 'right choice' for her.

She said: "My decision to skip the inauguration you know, what people don't realize, or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism, like people couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart, you know?

"It's like, while I'm here really trying to own my life and intentionally practice. Making the choice that was right for me. And it took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was for me, that was a hard thing for me to do.

"I had to basically trick myself out of it."

