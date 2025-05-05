Barack and Michelle Obama’s Former Martha’s Vineyard Summer Home Lists for $39Million — as Divorce Rumors Ramp Up

Michelle explained she had reached a "stage in life where I have to define my life on my terms for the first time."

She added: "So what are those terms? And going to therapy, just to work all that out, like what happened that eight years that we were in the White House? What did that do to me internally? My soul, we made it through. We got out alive. I hope we made the country proud. My girls, thank God, are whole. But what happened to me?"

The mother-of-two said therapy enabled her to embrace the word "no," including on RSVPs for D.C. events.