EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama 'Frozen Out of Liberal Elite' As Democrats 'Blame Her For Party Failing to Beat Donald Trump to the White House'
Wannabe media mogul Michelle Obama was once the toast of Tinseltown, but now the former first lady is floundering and bearing the brunt of the liberal elite's embarrassment over the Democratic Party's failure to win the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, Higher Ground – the production company Obama founded in 2018 with her husband of three-plus decades, 63-year-old former president Barack Obama, has yet to generate a profit for Netflix after inking a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant and has had trouble finding traction with Hollywood powerbrokers since Kamala Harris' disastrous 2024 presidential campaign.
The 61-year-old former first lady has regularly rubbed elbows with A-listers such as director Steven Spielberg and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.
But sources said since Election Day, she's been getting fewer callbacks and sit-down offers from entertainment giants.
"She assumed people in high places would be lining up with checks and only too glad to back her," our source said. "But it's been a lot of unreturned phone calls and canceled meetings since November."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, political sources said Obama refused her husband's plea that she replace doddering Democrat Joe Biden, who ultimately dropped from the presidential ticket, setting the stage for then-veep Harris’ catastrophic run against victorious Republican Donald Trump.
Sources added left-wing hotshots remain ruffled over having put their reputations – and checkbooks – on the line for loser Harris because they feel that popular Michelle Obama would have been a stronger candidate.
"They are furious with her for not listening to Barack and running," an insider added "They're convinced there would have been a different outcome.
"Now, they are not nearly as willing to help her with her Hollywood endeavors. Their attitude is, 'Why should we help Michelle if she didn't step up for us?' She's been almost totally frozen out of her beloved elite circles now."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources also say the Obamas have been living virtually separate lives and are teetering on the brink of divorce after she wouldn't pursue the presidency.
"Barack put immense pressure on Michelle to run, and she outright refused," a political insider revealed. "This put a pin in his plans to maintain Democratic control of Washington and pay back HIS Hollywood pals and now they're paying HER back."
The source added Michelle's producing career is "going nowhere" – and word is she's starting to panic.
Our insider said: "People around her are saying she would have been better off running for president. At least Washington, D.C., is a cut-throat world she knows how to handle."