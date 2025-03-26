EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama 'Frozen Out of Liberal Elite' As Democrats 'Blame Her For Party Failing to Beat Donald Trump to the White House'

Wannabe media mogul Michelle Obama was once the toast of Tinseltown, but now the former first lady is floundering and bearing the brunt of the liberal elite's embarrassment over the Democratic Party's failure to win the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, Higher Ground – the production company Obama founded in 2018 with her husband of three-plus decades, 63-year-old former president Barack Obama, has yet to generate a profit for Netflix after inking a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant and has had trouble finding traction with Hollywood powerbrokers since Kamala Harris' disastrous 2024 presidential campaign.

The 61-year-old former first lady has regularly rubbed elbows with A-listers such as director Steven Spielberg and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

But sources said since Election Day, she's been getting fewer callbacks and sit-down offers from entertainment giants.