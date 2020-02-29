Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela has been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, for domestic violence, a misdemeanor, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to an inmate report from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Mikaela, 23, was arrested this morning, Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6:33 a.m. and booked into Hill Detention Center shortly thereafter.

The report noted that Mikaela wasn’t eligible for release “at this time” as she was being held under suspicion of “Domestic Violence – 12 Hour Hold.”

Although Mikaela has previously talked about her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, it’s not indicated exactly what happened in Saturday’s alleged incident.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Mikaela, who was adopted as a baby by the ET director and his actress wife Kate Capshaw, recently shocked the world by explaining why she wanted to get into the adult film business in a bombshell interview with The Sun.

Mikaela admitted she has always been a “very sexually natured person.”

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” she confessed.

However, Mikaela said that she is doing solo porn and won’t make it with another person because “it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other,” her man Pankow.

Page Six then reported that Steven is “embarrassed” by his daughter Mikaela’s announcement that she’s pursuing a career as a porn star.

Mikaela described her harrowing childhood, during which she claimed she was groomed and abused by “predators.” However, she noted the men were not family members or in their circle of friends.

Spielberg’s daughter told the British publication that she’s making solo sex videos that she posted on PornHub.com — and is also working to get licensed to become an exotic dancer in Nashville.

Mikaela claimed that her parents are “not upset” and even “intrigued” by her life choices.

But although a Spielberg source told Page Six that Steven, 73, and Kate, 66, who have a total of seven children, “are nothing but supportive of her, as they are with all their children,” the person added, “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

The source said, “Nothing can hurt Steven Spielberg’s immaculate reputation, nor Kate’s, but they’re worried about how [Mikaela’s revelation] looks for their other kids, who are trying to be supportive but who are also embarrassed. “This certainly isn’t how they were raised.”

Steven and Kate’s brood includes Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw, 43, who is her mom’s daughter from her marriage to Robert Capshaw. Son Max, 34, is from Steven’s marriage to actress Amy Irving. Kate had an adopted son, Theo, now 31, and Steven went on to also adopt him. The couple had biological daughters Sasha, 29, and Destry, 23, and son Sawyer, 27, together, as well as adopting Mikaela.

A source told Radar that Mikaela and Pankow, who plays darts, met in a bar a few years ago.

According to a police officer, Mikaela’s $1,000 bond has been made — but she hadn’t been released from jail as of 10 a.m. PST.

Her inmate report states that her court date will be March 9 at 8:30 a.m.