Farrah Steps Out With Daughter Sophia After Filming Racy Video In Front Of Her See former 'TMOG' star Abraham shopping with her little girl.

Farrah Abraham went out shopping with daughter Sophia in the trendy Melrose Avenue shopping district of West Hollywood on Saturday.

She looked sexy in a red top and fitted black pants, while Sophia, 10, wore an age-appropriate pink dress and appeared to be caring a stuffed animal purchase.

The relaxing outing came after the porn and former Teen Mom OG star shocked fans by filming a racy video in front of her little girl.

Sexy Farrah, 28, was slammed after a January 21 post of her dancing on a yacht in a skimpy red bikini, all in the presence of Sophia, who will turn 11 soon.

However, the reality TV star defended herself, telling a website, “I have to say there is nothing wrong with a woman being, like, fully dressed in clothing — if that’s a bikini set or whatever.”

Farrah added, “I feel like a lot of moms are sex-shamed — which I have definitely have been in my life — and I think when I’m single, gorgeous, young and beautiful, I would almost regret looking back at my life not living a happy, outgoing life. I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and not be her happiest.”

The TV bombshell has previously been slammed for waxing her daughter’s eyebrows at only 3 years old and posting photos of Sophia in full makeup and a bikini.

Farrah denies her girl is growing up too fast, noting she is “very much her kid self.”

She is “more well behaved than I see of her other kids and her other peers. I’m very blessed,” the star said.

Farrah also argued she lives her life “a little bit more conservatively than other people do” even though she’s gone on bizarre online rants.

Farrah’s known for her many trips to the plastic surgeon and she showed off her assets with her daughter in tow on February 8.

