See Farrah Abraham Take Daughter Sophia To Meet Santa Claus! Reality star celebrates holidays amid a lawsuit regarding alleged unpaid rent.

Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are building memories together.

The MTV star took her girl to Disneyland for some quality time and a meeting with Santa Claus!

The pair both donned floral dresses as they strolled through the park during their day of fun, which comes despite claims she’s not a good parent.

In September, the Teen Mom OG star gifted her daughter with the Apple iPhone 11, but readers know the pricey purchase may not be prudent amid her alleged unpaid rent lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, in the February 13, 2019 complaint, the Plaintiff FHF 1 Oaks sued Abraham for ceasing business operations and abandoning her two stores: Furnished By Farrah and Sophia Laurent Children’s Boutiques, which closed in 2018.

The plaintiff alleged that she and her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran “failed to make the required monthly payments.”

The lawsuit continued, “Despite written demand for payment, Defendants Abraham and Saran failed, refused and continue to refuse to pay Plaintiff the amounts due and owing under the First Lease and the Second Lease. This failure to pay the amounts due and owing constitutes a material breach of the Guaranties.”

Prior to suing the star, the plaintiff struggled serving her.

“Plaintiff has attempted to serve Abraham multiple times via hand delivery at multiple locations,” the court papers read. “Each attempted service location was based on their (1) Abraham’s usual place of business, (2) Abraham’s usual place of abode, or (3) other addresses where Abraham could potentially be found.”

The Plaintiff claimed serving Abraham is difficult because she is a “transient individual as evidenced by [her] Instagram account.”

An attorney for the mother of Sophia, 10, said they have “no intentions on making any further payments under either lease agreement.”

Abraham- who is being sued for $101, 212.50 – has denied the allegations, but might be able to afford legal fees if she gets her Teen Mom gig back.

As Radar reported, Abraham was fired in 2017 because of a crew feud as well as her X-rated webcam appearances.

After speaking with executives, she revealed she would only return to the show if Cheyenne Floyd doesn’t.

“I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers,” she said. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.”

