Farrah Abraham Complains She’s Being ‘Sex-Shamed’ After Filming Racy Video In Front Of Daughter The MTV star doesn’t want to ‘regret’ ‘not living a happy, outgoing life.’

Farrah Abraham is headstrong about maintaining her sex appeal as a mother!

The former Teen Mom OG star, 28, was slammed following a January 21 post of her dancing on a yacht in a skimpy red bikini, all in the presence of her daughter Sophia.

“I have to say there is nothing wrong with a woman being, like, fully dressed in clothing — if that’s a bikini set or whatever,” she told TMZ.

“I feel like a lot of moms are sex-shamed — which I have definitely have been in my life — and I think when I’m single, gorgeous, young and beautiful, I would almost regret looking back at my life not living a happy, outgoing life,” she added. “I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and not be her happiest.”

The reality star, who has previously been slammed for waxing her daughter’s eyebrows at only 3 years old and posting photos of her in full makeup and a bikini, disagreed with claims her 10-year-old is growing up too fast.

She is “very much her kid self,” Farrah explained. She is “more well behaved than I see of her other kids and her other peers. I’m very blessed.”

Farrah also argued she lives her life “a little bit more conservatively than other people do.”

Farrah’s racy video post comes after she had some recent body enhancements. As Radar previously reported, she visited a Las Vegas clinic in December 2019 where she filmed a video of her getting butt injections that will allegedly last five years!

The mom of one admitted she couldn’t wait to show off her curves, and as readers know, she has never been one to turn down a sexy photoshoot.

While she’s not ashamed of her sexiness, the MTV star is often bashed by fans for her tendency to expose her daughter to adult issues and activities. In January 2019, for example, fans were upset that she posted a video of Sophia in an outfit more appropriate for herself: a bra and underwear.

“This needs to be reported to CPS,” one follower wrote on Twitter. “She’s gone too far this time.”

“How the hell could you post a pic of that child in her underwear?,” another user wrote. “Out of all the vile crap you have done, this is by far the absolute worst! She’s a child! WTH is wrong with you! You’re her mother! Protect her!”

“I reported it, everyone should do the same. This poor child is being exploited just so Farrah Abraham can remain in the news – she’s disgusting,” a third user tweeted.

One month later, Farrah was slammed for appearing to be disoriented in a video she filmed while attending an Oscar viewing party with Sophia. Later that year in August, she was also attacked by fans after she posted a bizarre rant about her mini-me, calling her “manipulative.”