‘Skinny Girl Problem No More!’ Farrah Abraham Shares Steamy Video Of Her Getting Butt Injections ‘I am booty-terrific right now,’ ex ‘Teen Mom’ star boasts.

Farrah Abraham is not done getting butt injections!

On Thursday, December 19, the former Teen Mom star visited a Las Vegas clinic and posted a steamy video of her going through the procedure meant to enhance her rear.

“Skinny Girl Problem No More,” she captioned the Instagram post. She also tagged the Center for Aesthetic Medicine and Human Performance, the facility where she got her shots. According to the post, the facility offers cosmetic procedures “for the girls who can’t gain weight or do not want a major surgery.”

In the shocking clip , she’s seen kneeling on a massage bed in a highlighter-yellow one-piece, smacking her buttocks as clinician Heather Rohrer describes the desired look they are trying to achieve.

The mother of one proceeds to lay on her stomach as the cosmetics professional continues to tell viewers basic information about the injections.

According to Rohrer, the “on the shelf” injections are “human donated fat that’s been stripped of all DNA, all live cells….and it’s FDA approved.”

The artificial fat, she explains, “will regenerate its own fat and own blood vessels,” and will allegedly last 5 years!

Upon hearing about the injection’s longevity, the MTV star responds, “Which is amazing because my other injections normally last for two years. I’ve had injections last about 3-4 years, so I’m super happy that this new product is lasting five years. Oh my gosh, it’s great.”

The camera then captures the doctor pricking different parts of Farrah’s butt with needles. At the end of the procedure, the Ex On the Beach alum proclaims, “All done. I am booty-terrific right now.”

Farrah is no stranger to body enhancements.

RadarOnline.com readers know the reality star got some posterior injections back in April, just in time for Coachella. Much like her current visit, she documented the procedure that also took place at a Las Vegas clinic.

All summer, Farrah was spotted showing off her new curves in barely-there swimsuits as she either hung out on beaches or posed for Pretty Little Thing photoshoots.

She has also previously received laser hair removal on her under arms, eliminated her forehead wrinkles using Botox, got cheek fillers, and utilized the Volbella method to erase the lines and wrinkles around her mouth. She has even undergone vagina and butt tightening!