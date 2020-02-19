Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hollywood Offspring Gone Wild! Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Reveals Her Shocking Porn Secret ‘I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body,’ she says.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, is a porn star who admits she has always been a “very sexually natured person.”

The stunning 23-year-old was adopted by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker and his wife, Kate Capshaw, as a baby. She’s now opening up about her difficult childhood as a member of Hollywood royalty — and her risqué new career as an adult.

Mikaela explained why she wanted to get into the adult film business in a bombshell interview with The SUN.

She described herself as a “sexual creature” and revealed she made the drastic career move of posting her videos on Porn Hub because she was over others being in control.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” she confessed.

According to The Sun, Mikaela recently removed her videos from the site.

“I’ve always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before,” she said in the interview, explaining, “Not in a predatory way, but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that.”

She even described her harrowing childhood, during which she claimed she was groomed and abused by “predators.” However, she noted the men were not family members or in their circle of friends.

