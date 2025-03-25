EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Tacky' for 'Exploiting' Children Archie and Lilibet to Promote New Clothes Range — As Duchess' $100Million Netflix Deal 'Hangs by a Thread'
Meghan Markle has been branded "tacky" and accused of exploiting her children as part of her latest money-making venture.
RadarOnline.com can reveal experts also labelled the Duchess of Sussex “desperate” as she posted a rare snap of herself with Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, while tagging herself in the promo for her As Ever brand.
Markle, 43, launched the online venture on Monday shortly after posting a rare photo of herself with her two children, guaranteeing huge amounts of traffic.
It is the latest business move for the California-based former actress, who previously agreed with husband Prince Harry, 40, not to use their royal titles to make money.
And her new venture needs to work, given the perilous state of the couple's $100million Netflix deal.
Royal author and journalist Phil Dampier said: "Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity.
"It begs the question whether Meghan is exploiting her two children who remain in the line of succession. I'd expect the Palace to take a dim view of this."
Alongside the post of her with Archie and Lilibet, she wrote, she added a dove emoji and wrote: "Every day is a love story."
Markle has 2.6million on her personal Instagram account, while As Ever has around 734,000.
An hour after posting the loving family pic, she revealed she now has a "ShopMy" page featuring "a hand-picked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them".
They include Heidi Merrick's "Windsor" gown – selling for an eye-watering $1,383.
All the clothes and accessories listed have links for followers to click and buy, and Meghan may get money when they do.
A disclaimer says: "Please note, some products may contain commissionable links!"
The duchess, who recently revealed on her Netflix show she wanted to be known as Meghan Sussex, teased there will be "more to come."
Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to the late Queen, said cashing in on her royal links would have broken the terms of the Megxit deal had she been promoting her new collection in the UK.
He added: "It's tacky — everything they do is tacky," adding it was "a mixture of a lack of imagination and desperation.
"(Meghan and Harry) left the UK because they wanted privacy."
It comes weeks after Meghan's American Riviera Orchard brand had to be renamed As Ever following trademark setbacks.
Last year, she and Harry launched Sussex.com to replace their Archewell website despite previously being banned by the Queen from using "SussexRoyal" during Megxit.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com has revealed Markle is "livid" over her latest public betrayal – which "she did not" see coming.
Vanity Fair's former editor-in-chief, Graydon Carter, shared personal stories about the former actress and how she allegedly acted behind-the-scenes during the photoshoot when she was on the magazine's cover in October 2017.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, sources revealed Markle is "livid" about the private conversations that leaked.
An insider added: "These were private, behind-the-scenes conversations. It’s appalling that, after all these years, he’s using her name to draw attention to his little newsletter."