EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Tacky' for 'Exploiting' Children Archie and Lilibet to Promote New Clothes Range — As Duchess' $100Million Netflix Deal 'Hangs by a Thread'

Markle, 43, launched the online venture on Monday shortly after posting a rare photo of herself with her two children, guaranteeing huge amounts of traffic.

It is the latest business move for the California-based former actress, who previously agreed with husband Prince Harry, 40, not to use their royal titles to make money.

And her new venture needs to work, given the perilous state of the couple's $100million Netflix deal.

Royal author and journalist Phil Dampier said: "Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity.

"It begs the question whether Meghan is exploiting her two children who remain in the line of succession. I'd expect the Palace to take a dim view of this."