EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Feeding Sob Stories About Ben Affleck to His Pal Matt Damon' — As Part of 'Brutal' Plan to Turn Hollywood Against Her Ex and Stop Him Getting Job Offers'
"Furious" Jennifer Lopez is seeking solace over ex-husband Ben Affleck's blossoming relationship with his former wife Jennifer Garner with cozy chats with his best pal Matt Damon – as part of her "revenge plot" against her actor ex for dumping her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The entertainment world is still buzzing after a recent video surfaced of Affleck sharing an intimate moment with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – and our sources say it has made J Lo "seethe with rage" so great she is out to get her former husband.
Insiders close to the singer tell us she was "floored" by the unexpected footage of Affleck and Garner getting close at their son’s birthday paintballing party, with snaps showing them in a cozy embrace.
Friends say J-Lo, 55, has now turned to 54-year-old Damon – Affleck's longtime best friend who also has a history with Lopez – to put together an "A-list crew" she hopes can "freeze Ben out of future jobs and Hollywood" as part of a "brutal and cold revenge plot."
Our insider added: "Matt is always supportive of Ben, but he values his friendship with J-Lo too.
"He believes it would be a mistake for Ben to disregard their bond, as he thinks a little effort could help mend fences between them. She is furious and some might see this act as a little bit of revenge on her part.
"Matt is careful to have Ben’s back all the way, but what J Lo is doing here is starting to make sure she has Hollywood power players on her side by giving them sob stories about life with Ben.
"She's got a plan to rope in lots more big players and do the same in the hope it will stop them giving Ben jobs."
J-Lo and Affleck famously dated in the early 2000s, but their relationship ended dramatically just before their scheduled wedding day.
They rekindled their romance in 2021, leading to two wedding ceremonies the following year.
However, their relationship faced huge challenges, particularly surrounding Affleck's moods, which reportedly contributed to Lopez filing for divorce in August last year – which was finalized in January.
Despite moving on with partner John Miller, 47, Garner, 52, has maintained a close relationship with Affleck, also 52, since they split in 2015.
They were seen recently volunteering together over Thanksgiving and were spotted enjoying a day out with their children, sparking renewed speculation about their dynamic.
We have already told how Jennifer Lopez was turning a new leaf by channeling her recent divorce from Affleck into her music career.
After a tumultuous relationship with the Batman v Superman actor that spanned several years and included two failed attempts at love, Lopez is said to be seeking musical inspiration from themes of "strength, courage, and perseverance" as she moves forward and inadvertently exacts the ultimate "revenge" on ex-husband
An insider said: "Jennifer wanted to settle the divorce quickly. She didn't want to spend the year fighting Ben because this is now her time to reconnect with fans and thrive post-divorce.
"People close to her feel this will be her version of Beyoncé's Lemonade (about husband Jay-Z's infidelity). She's working closely with manager Benny Medina to create the perfect comeback. She would like to tour again in 2026."