EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Feeding Sob Stories About Ben Affleck to His Pal Matt Damon' — As Part of 'Brutal' Plan to Turn Hollywood Against Her Ex and Stop Him Getting Job Offers'

Insiders close to the singer tell us she was "floored" by the unexpected footage of Affleck and Garner getting close at their son’s birthday paintballing party, with snaps showing them in a cozy embrace.

Friends say J-Lo, 55, has now turned to 54-year-old Damon – Affleck's longtime best friend who also has a history with Lopez – to put together an "A-list crew" she hopes can "freeze Ben out of future jobs and Hollywood" as part of a "brutal and cold revenge plot."

Our insider added: "Matt is always supportive of Ben, but he values his friendship with J-Lo too.

"He believes it would be a mistake for Ben to disregard their bond, as he thinks a little effort could help mend fences between them. She is furious and some might see this act as a little bit of revenge on her part.

"Matt is careful to have Ben’s back all the way, but what J Lo is doing here is starting to make sure she has Hollywood power players on her side by giving them sob stories about life with Ben.

"She's got a plan to rope in lots more big players and do the same in the hope it will stop them giving Ben jobs."