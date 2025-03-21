Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > J.Lo

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Feeding Sob Stories About Ben Affleck to His Pal Matt Damon' — As Part of 'Brutal' Plan to Turn Hollywood Against Her Ex and Stop Him Getting Job Offers'

jennifer lopez turning to ben affleck best friend revenge campaign ex husband snubbing getting back ex jennifer garner pp
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is said to be using Matt Damon, centre, as part of a 'plot' to get back at her ex Ben Affleck.

March 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

"Furious" Jennifer Lopez is seeking solace over ex-husband Ben Affleck's blossoming relationship with his former wife Jennifer Garner with cozy chats with his best pal Matt Damon – as part of her "revenge plot" against her actor ex for dumping her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The entertainment world is still buzzing after a recent video surfaced of Affleck sharing an intimate moment with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – and our sources say it has made J Lo "seethe with rage" so great she is out to get her former husband.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez recruiting army a listers brutal revenge ben affleck
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Insiders close to the singer tell us she was "floored" by the unexpected footage of Affleck and Garner getting close at their son’s birthday paintballing party, with snaps showing them in a cozy embrace.

Friends say J-Lo, 55, has now turned to 54-year-old Damon – Affleck's longtime best friend who also has a history with Lopez – to put together an "A-list crew" she hopes can "freeze Ben out of future jobs and Hollywood" as part of a "brutal and cold revenge plot."

Our insider added: "Matt is always supportive of Ben, but he values his friendship with J-Lo too.

"He believes it would be a mistake for Ben to disregard their bond, as he thinks a little effort could help mend fences between them. She is furious and some might see this act as a little bit of revenge on her part.

"Matt is careful to have Ben’s back all the way, but what J Lo is doing here is starting to make sure she has Hollywood power players on her side by giving them sob stories about life with Ben.

"She's got a plan to rope in lots more big players and do the same in the hope it will stop them giving Ben jobs."

Article continues below advertisement
j lo driving wedge ben affleck matt damon friendship
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Damon have been close for years.

Article continues below advertisement

J-Lo and Affleck famously dated in the early 2000s, but their relationship ended dramatically just before their scheduled wedding day.

They rekindled their romance in 2021, leading to two wedding ceremonies the following year.

However, their relationship faced huge challenges, particularly surrounding Affleck's moods, which reportedly contributed to Lopez filing for divorce in August last year – which was finalized in January.

Despite moving on with partner John Miller, 47, Garner, 52, has maintained a close relationship with Affleck, also 52, since they split in 2015.

They were seen recently volunteering together over Thanksgiving and were spotted enjoying a day out with their children, sparking renewed speculation about their dynamic.

Article continues below advertisement
truth ben affleck jennifer garner secret reunion revealed
Source: MEGA

Affleck has been snapped getting VERY cozy with his ex Jennifer Garner.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
gene hackman hermit life tragic end betsy arakawa

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Hermit Lifestyle Blamed for Horrific End to His and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Lives – 'If He Hadn't Been So Stubborn, They Wouldn't Have Wound Up Mummified and Killed by Rat Virus'

angelina jolie fuming pamela anderson hollywood spotlight oscar snub

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Spitting Bullets' Over 'Low-Rent' Pamela Anderson Becoming Toast of Hollywood – After She Was 'Overlooked for Oscar for Maria' Following 'Smear Campaign by Ex Brad Pitt'

We have already told how Jennifer Lopez was turning a new leaf by channeling her recent divorce from Affleck into her music career.

After a tumultuous relationship with the Batman v Superman actor that spanned several years and included two failed attempts at love, Lopez is said to be seeking musical inspiration from themes of "strength, courage, and perseverance" as she moves forward and inadvertently exacts the ultimate "revenge" on ex-husband

An insider said: "Jennifer wanted to settle the divorce quickly. She didn't want to spend the year fighting Ben because this is now her time to reconnect with fans and thrive post-divorce.

"People close to her feel this will be her version of Beyoncé's Lemonade (about husband Jay-Z's infidelity). She's working closely with manager Benny Medina to create the perfect comeback. She would like to tour again in 2026."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.