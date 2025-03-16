EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's 'Revenge Romance New Man' Revealed! How Diva Has 'Moved On' With Hunky New Co-Star — As Rumors Grow Her Former Husband Ben Affleck is Back With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

She is set to ignite the screen alongside Goldstein, 44, in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance.

And an insider revealed: "There is a real fizzing chemistry between the two which comes amid claims that Affleck is back in the arms of his other ex-wife Jennifer Garner. So perhaps there's a bit if revenge in this new friendship if it goes to the next level.

"After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can't wait to start a new project and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett."

Goldstein, who has previously admitted to having a crush on the pop icon, declared his admiration for the singer by stating: "I love her" during a podcast discussion.

With an impressive track record as a writer and actor, Goldstein is making waves in Hollywood.