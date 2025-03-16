EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's 'Revenge Romance New Man' Revealed! How Diva Has 'Moved On' With Hunky New Co-Star — As Rumors Grow Her Former Husband Ben Affleck is Back With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez has sparked romance rumors after her divorce from Ben Affleck – by cozing up to hunky co-star Brett Goldstein.
And it is a match made in heaven for Goldstein who has already confessed to having the hots for Lopez, 55, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She is set to ignite the screen alongside Goldstein, 44, in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance.
And an insider revealed: "There is a real fizzing chemistry between the two which comes amid claims that Affleck is back in the arms of his other ex-wife Jennifer Garner. So perhaps there's a bit if revenge in this new friendship if it goes to the next level.
"After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can't wait to start a new project and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett."
Goldstein, who has previously admitted to having a crush on the pop icon, declared his admiration for the singer by stating: "I love her" during a podcast discussion.
With an impressive track record as a writer and actor, Goldstein is making waves in Hollywood.
Meanwhile, as she prepares for filming in New Jersey, Lopez shared her excitement on Instagram about her latest project, hinting at fun ahead.
"This is gonna be a fun one @Netflix Office Romance #NuyoricanProductions," she purred online.
In the past, Goldstein has admitted to having a crush on Lopez.
On an episode of his podcast, Films To Be Buried With, Goldstein referred to the 2019 film Hustlers, in which she played a stripper, as the "sexiest" movie of the decade - before drooling over a scene of her cozying up to Constance Wu.
"It's really good on every level," he gushed of the movie, adding: "F------ hell! 50! She's 50! I love her!"
We told last week how Affleck was dodging calls and messages from his Lopez after becoming irked at her sly digs at him on social media.
RadarOnline.com revealed the move came as he continues to grow close to his former spouse.
Insiders said Affleck, 52, was annoyed when Lopez took to Instagram last month to tell her fans that "self-love don’t cost a thing" on Valentine’s Day – in what many believed to be a thinly-veiled dig at her ex.
He's also been spending increased time with 52-year-old Garner and their kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.
RadarOnline.com has reported how Batman actor Affleck finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Lopez earlier in February.
Affleck and Garner married back in 2005, and after 13 years of marriage, they called it quits.
While the two still remained friendly over the years, they both moved on to different partners.
Affleck then rekindled his very famous romance with Lopez.
The two were married for two years before ending their romance, again.
Garner moved on with longtime boyfriend, John Miller, whom she started seeing in 2018.
Following Affleck's very public divorce from Lopez, he's been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.
During the holidays, Affleck and Garner celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the actor was hoping to get back with her.