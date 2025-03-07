EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Avoiding ALL of Jennifer Lopez's Mobile Calls' As He Continues to Grow VERY Close to His Ex Jennifer Garner — 'He's Never Going to Pick Up!'
Irritated Ben Affleck is dodging calls and messages from his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez after becoming irked at her sly digs at him on social media.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal the move comes as he continues to grow close to his former spouse wife Jennifer Garner.
Insiders say Affleck, 52, was annoyed when Lopez, 55, took to Instagram last month to tell her fans that "self-love don’t cost a thing" on Valentine’s Day – in what many believed to be a thinly-veiled dig at her ex.
He's also been spending increased time with 52-year-old Garner and their kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.
An insider told us: "Ben's really trying to be the understanding ex, but come on... J.Lo is a total celebrity, and he knows the pressure’s on for her to spill some tea about their relationship eventually.
"But what really grinds his gears? It’s those sneaky little social media posts of hers that seem to just dangle hints about their old romance, knowing full well that everyone’s gonna jump to conclusions and connect the dots back to him. Honestly, he wishes she’d just keep it private and talk to someone in her inner circle instead of playing coy with her fans.
"It’s super annoying because she doesn’t even mention his name outright, insisting it wasn’t her intention to make waves. But that doesn’t fly with him—he’s seriously over it. Their whole dynamic really highlights why they just aren’t a good fit anymore.
"Ben would love to act shocked about Jen’s whole play the victim” act and flaunting her single status, but surprise, surprise—he's not. Deep down, he knows she thrives on validation, and guess what? She’s not getting it from him. He’s been pulling back big time, dodging her messages and kind of ghosting her lately.
"It seems like he’s trying to slide into this new low-key vibe where they barely interact. He’d be down to revive some kind of friendship, but let’s be real, that seems pretty far-fetched right now. It’s clear that J.Lo still feels totally wronged in all of this drama."
RadarOnline.com has reported how Batman actor Affleck finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Lopez earlier in February.
Affleck and Garner married back in 2005, and after 13 years of marriage, they called it quits.
While the two still remained friendly over the years, they both moved on to different partners.
Affleck rekindled his very famous romance with Lopez.
The two were married for two years before ending their romance, again.
Garner moved on with longtime boyfriend, John Miller, whom she started seeing in 2018.
Following Affleck's very public divorce from Lopez, he's been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.
During the holidays, Affleck and Garner celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the actor was hoping to get back with her.
Our insider added: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage.
"Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."