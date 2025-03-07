EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Avoiding ALL of Jennifer Lopez's Mobile Calls' As He Continues to Grow VERY Close to His Ex Jennifer Garner — 'He's Never Going to Pick Up!'

Insiders say Affleck, 52, was annoyed when Lopez, 55, took to Instagram last month to tell her fans that "self-love don’t cost a thing" on Valentine’s Day – in what many believed to be a thinly-veiled dig at her ex.

He's also been spending increased time with 52-year-old Garner and their kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.

An insider told us: "Ben's really trying to be the understanding ex, but come on... J.Lo is a total celebrity, and he knows the pressure’s on for her to spill some tea about their relationship eventually.

"But what really grinds his gears? It’s those sneaky little social media posts of hers that seem to just dangle hints about their old romance, knowing full well that everyone’s gonna jump to conclusions and connect the dots back to him. Honestly, he wishes she’d just keep it private and talk to someone in her inner circle instead of playing coy with her fans.

"It’s super annoying because she doesn’t even mention his name outright, insisting it wasn’t her intention to make waves. But that doesn’t fly with him—he’s seriously over it. Their whole dynamic really highlights why they just aren’t a good fit anymore.

"Ben would love to act shocked about Jen’s whole play the victim” act and flaunting her single status, but surprise, surprise—he's not. Deep down, he knows she thrives on validation, and guess what? She’s not getting it from him. He’s been pulling back big time, dodging her messages and kind of ghosting her lately.

"It seems like he’s trying to slide into this new low-key vibe where they barely interact. He’d be down to revive some kind of friendship, but let’s be real, that seems pretty far-fetched right now. It’s clear that J.Lo still feels totally wronged in all of this drama."