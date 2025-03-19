EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Billy Joel's Family 'Begging Him to Slow Down' in Wake of Stage Fall, Surgery and Alarming Show Cancellations
Billy Joel is dusting himself off after a shocking fall onstage that left him badly shaken – but RadarOnline.com can reveal frightened loved ones are begging him to slow down before he risks catastrophe, amid fears he will soon be on his deathbed.
The 75-year-old hitmaker was performing It's Still Rock and Roll to Me at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut when he tossed a microphone into the air, clearly intending to catch it again – but the aging crooner lost his balance and down he went.
"He was left bruised and banged up – he's lucky he didn't break any bones," an insider told us. "It's given him a wake-up call, which is good because in his mind he's still in his 30s and a bit in denial about what he can do. His family's been worrying for years and hopes he was scared enough to finally take it easier."
Joel has been married to fourth wife Alexis Roderick, 42, since 2015, and they share two daughters, Della, 9, and Remy, 7.
He is also dad to Alexa, 39, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.
"With a wife over 30 years younger and two kids still in school, he tries to keep up," our insider added. "He runs around like an Energizer bunny when in fact he's had his share of health issues, so it's not like he's the fittest guy out there."
In recent years, the Piano Man has undergone hip replacements and back surgery.
And as previously reported, he has struggled with booze and depression.
Our source warned: "Sometimes Billy thinks he's got nine lives, but age is catching up."