EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Billy Joel's Family 'Begging Him to Slow Down' in Wake of Stage Fall, Surgery and Alarming Show Cancellations

"He was left bruised and banged up – he's lucky he didn't break any bones," an insider told us. "It's given him a wake-up call, which is good because in his mind he's still in his 30s and a bit in denial about what he can do. His family's been worrying for years and hopes he was scared enough to finally take it easier."

Joel has been married to fourth wife Alexis Roderick, 42, since 2015, and they share two daughters, Della, 9, and Remy, 7.

He is also dad to Alexa, 39, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

"With a wife over 30 years younger and two kids still in school, he tries to keep up," our insider added. "He runs around like an Energizer bunny when in fact he's had his share of health issues, so it's not like he's the fittest guy out there."