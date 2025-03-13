'Dying' Billy Joel's Family Give Major Update on His Health After 75-Year-Old Sparked Fears He Was on Last Legs After Axing Huge Gigs Following Surgery and Stage Fall
After sparking fears about his health, Billy Joel's family has issued a major update on his current condition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joel, 75, announced on Instagram he was being forced to postpone his tour "due to a medical condition," prompting concerns from fans about whether or not he would return to the stage again.
Luckily for the Piano Man singer's fans, his god-daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 26, has clarified he's doing better after a recent fall on stage and his postponement announcement sparked "death" fears.
The 26-year-old told Us Weekly: "He's doing great. He's totally healthy and it's just some things he has to deal with."
Brinkley-Cook, who is the daughter of Joel's second wife Christie Brinkley, noted her "Uncle Billy" was "really upset" about having to postpone his concert dates, but she's "so I'm excited for him to be able to get back" to entertaining fans soon.
On March 11, Joel announced on Instagram that his concert dates would be pushed back as he recovers from surgery and undergoes physical therapy.
His caption read: "Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.
"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.
"Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."
His post also included a statement from the singer, who said his "health must come first."
Joel told his fans: "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."
The concert dates affected by Joel's recovery schedule included a show scheduled for November in Detroit with Stevie Nicks, as well as performances scheduled from March 2026 through July 2026.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Joel previously sparked fears from fans when he postponed a show in January, citing the need for an undisclosed "medical procedure."
While the hitmaker has not provided any details on what prompted the need for his "medical procedure," some fans speculated whether or not his recent fall on stage was to blame.
In February, while performing Still Rock and Roll to Me, he spun his microphone stand in the air, tossed it aside and then lost his balance.
The move resulted in Joel falling back onto the stage.
Joel remained on the ground for several moments before managing to get back onto his feet.
As video of the fall made its rounds on social media, one fan commented: "Oh my gosh he looks like he was hurt."
Another added: "Dangerous fall being 75."