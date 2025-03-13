'Dying' Billy Joel's Family Give Major Update on His Health After 75-Year-Old Sparked Fears He Was on Last Legs After Axing Huge Gigs Following Surgery and Stage Fall

On March 11, Joel announced on Instagram that his concert dates would be pushed back as he recovers from surgery and undergoes physical therapy.

His caption read: "Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.

"Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."