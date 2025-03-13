Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Billy Joel

'Dying' Billy Joel's Family Give Major Update on His Health After 75-Year-Old Sparked Fears He Was on Last Legs After Axing Huge Gigs Following Surgery and Stage Fall

Photo of Billy Joel
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel is said to be 'doing great; after sparking fears about his health.

Profile Image

March 13 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After sparking fears about his health, Billy Joel's family has issued a major update on his current condition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joel, 75, announced on Instagram he was being forced to postpone his tour "due to a medical condition," prompting concerns from fans about whether or not he would return to the stage again.

Article continues below advertisement
christie brinkley and billy joel
Source: MEGA

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor gave an update on her 'Uncle Billy's' health.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily for the Piano Man singer's fans, his god-daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 26, has clarified he's doing better after a recent fall on stage and his postponement announcement sparked "death" fears.

The 26-year-old told Us Weekly: "He's doing great. He's totally healthy and it's just some things he has to deal with."

Brinkley-Cook, who is the daughter of Joel's second wife Christie Brinkley, noted her "Uncle Billy" was "really upset" about having to postpone his concert dates, but she's "so I'm excited for him to be able to get back" to entertaining fans soon.

Article continues below advertisement
billy joel
Source: MEGA

Joel announced he has postponed upcoming tour dates due to an undisclosed 'medical condition.'

Article continues below advertisement

On March 11, Joel announced on Instagram that his concert dates would be pushed back as he recovers from surgery and undergoes physical therapy.

His caption read: "Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.

"Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."

Article continues below advertisement
qthemusic/billy joel
Source: MEGA

Joel recently fell on stage while performing in February.

Article continues below advertisement

His post also included a statement from the singer, who said his "health must come first."

Joel told his fans: "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

The concert dates affected by Joel's recovery schedule included a show scheduled for November in Detroit with Stevie Nicks, as well as performances scheduled from March 2026 through July 2026.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @BILLYJOEL/INSTAGRAM

Joel said his 'health must come first' in an Instagram announcement.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot

Inside Disney's Major Crisis Over 'Woke Snow White' Remake – Including Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's 'Out of Control' Political Views and Premiere In Chaos

Photo of Jessica Simpson

WATCH: Jessica Simpson Sparks Major Health Fears By 'Slurring' Her Speech in Disturbing New Footage — 'Someone Had a Cocktail on the Plane!'

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Joel previously sparked fears from fans when he postponed a show in January, citing the need for an undisclosed "medical procedure."

While the hitmaker has not provided any details on what prompted the need for his "medical procedure," some fans speculated whether or not his recent fall on stage was to blame.

In February, while performing Still Rock and Roll to Me, he spun his microphone stand in the air, tossed it aside and then lost his balance.

The move resulted in Joel falling back onto the stage.

Joel remained on the ground for several moments before managing to get back onto his feet.

As video of the fall made its rounds on social media, one fan commented: "Oh my gosh he looks like he was hurt."

Another added: "Dangerous fall being 75."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.