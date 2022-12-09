Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair.
Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.
Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.
Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.
The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but he's got his hands full with a lot going on at home.
"Billy and Alexis want to have their evenings to themselves, and they've got other friends they'd like to see on their weekend nights off," dished the insider.
The pal said the Movin Out' singer thinks the world of his former flame still, adding that he's got his hands full with two young kids, ages 7 and 5, both shared with Roderick.
Joel and Roderick tied the knot in front of friends and family on July 4, 2015, at the singer's Long Island estate, having first got together back in 2009.
Following the nuptials, the supermodel sent love to the newly married pair.
"Congratulations to the glowing bride and groom. And to my daughter Alexa, who has a wonderful friend in Alexis! Wishing the growing family every happiness!" she gushed.
After some perceived the comment to have a shady undertone, a spokesperson for Brinkley told Daily Mail that there was no malice at all.
"Christie posted a photo on her Instagram to send well-wishes to Billy, who remains a close friend, and his new bride, Alexis. There was by no means a cynical angle here and to say this is a backwards compliment, is not the truth nor was it the intention."
"Christie genuinely cares for Alexis, Billy's new bride, and their daughter Alexa loves her, too. It was a happy and loving event and her Instagram reflected that sentiment," added the spokesperson while setting the record straight.