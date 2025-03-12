Billy Joel Sparks 'Deathbed' Fears As 75-Year-Old Admits He's Being Forced to Postpone Huge Shows After Surgery Following Stage Fall
Billy Joel's health crisis has fans on high alert after he pulled the plug on his huge upcoming gigs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the six-time Grammy winner announced he would be postponing shows for four months due to a "medical condition" on Tuesday – just days after videos of him suffering a terrifying onstage fall swept the internet.
Joel, 75, shared a revamped flier to his Instagram with a list of rescheduled tour dates for later this year/early next year, noting he would need time to recover from "recent surgery."
The statement read: "Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.
"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.
"Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."
The Piano Man emphasized the significance of his health and ended by telling fans he was eager to return to the stage at a later time.
Joel added: "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."
The music legend recently raised concern among fans when he postponed a January show, citing the need for an undisclosed "medical procedure."
He didn’t provide any details about the procedure at the time, including its purpose or whether it had already been performed.
Currently, it's unclear if the recent postponements are connected to the previous procedure or something new – though some have speculated his recent fall on stage may be a factor.
Joel's cancellation comes shortly after the beloved rocker took a concerning tumble during a concert last month.
While performing It's Still Rock and Roll to Me, he spun his microphone stand in the air, then tossed it aside, lost his balance, and fell back on the ground.
He remained there for a few moments before getting back on his feet.
Fans were quickly concerned, with one person commenting: "Oh my gosh he looks like he was hurt."
A second wrote: "Dangerous fall being 75."
'Imprisoned' Wendy Williams Boasts She's Passed Her Mental Competency Evaluations With 'Flying Colors' As She Continues to Wage Fierce Battle For Freedom From Binding Conservatorship
The convo continued on Reddit, where fans began connecting the fall to his newest announcement.
Someone asked: "Did this have anything to do with the fall he had a couple weeks ago?"
Another said: "Did he break something when he took a spill on stage?"
A fan who was in the crowd told The U.S. Sun although Joel completed the show after the fall, he "looked frail as he hobbled across the stage" and even used the mic stand "like a cane."
They added: "He definitely looked thrown off but somehow he managed to finish the show with a final song."
The hitmaker has previously been open about undergoing hip replacement surgeries to address pain from years of on-stage performances, along with discomfort from a past back surgery.