Billy Joel Plays Matchmaker for Ex-Wife Christie Brinkley After Her Split From John Mellencamp: Report

Supermodel Christie Brinkley has been struggling to find Mr. Right since her split from John Mellencamp in 2020 — and sources reportedly say her ex-husband Billy Joel is playing cupid by fixing her up with his buddies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While they may be exes, insiders say there's no love lost between Brinkley, 69, and Joel, 74, who has been more than willing to help her find love again!