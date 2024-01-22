Your tip
Billy Joel Plays Matchmaker for Ex-Wife Christie Brinkley After Her Split From John Mellencamp: Report

billy joel christie brinkley pp
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel is reportedly setting up ex-wife Christie Brinkley with friends!

By:

Jan. 22 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Supermodel Christie Brinkley has been struggling to find Mr. Right since her split from John Mellencamp in 2020 — and sources reportedly say her ex-husband Billy Joel is playing cupid by fixing her up with his buddies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While they may be exes, insiders say there's no love lost between Brinkley, 69, and Joel, 74, who has been more than willing to help her find love again!

christiebrinkleyjpg
Source: MEGA

Joel is reportedly helping Brinkley find a new man after her split from John Mellencamp.

"Christie and Billy have a good relationship," a source said, according to the National Enquirer. "She can talk to him about anything, even her love life, which has been dismal of late."

The 69-year-old covergirl has apparently hit a dry spell after her year-long romance with rocker Mellencamp, 72, crumbled.

"She hasn't had any dating prospects and is getting desperate," the snitch added. "Still, she refuses to try a dating app or service because she thinks it's beneath her."

christie b rinkley billy joeljpg
Source: MEGA

Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.

Despite her dating struggles, the source said Brinkley "still believes her Mr. Wonderful is out there — and so does Billy!"

The Piano Man singer and his Uptown Girl were married from 1985 to 1994, share daughter, Alexa, 38, and remain close.

christie brnkley john mellencampjpg
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp and Brinkley split in 2020 after a year of dating.

MORE ON:
Billy Joel

Christie is also mom to son Jack, 28, with real estate developer Richard Taubman, and daughter Sailor, 25, with architect Peter Cook. Meanwhile, the We Didn't Start the Fire hitmaker found lasting love with his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, 41.

"Billy hates seeing Christie alone," the insider dished. "He's on a mission to find her a man!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Brinkley and Joel's reps for comment.

billy joel wife alexis broderick
Source: MEGA

Sources previously said Brinkley was 'wearing out her welcome' with frequent visits at Joel and wife Alexis Roderick's home.

One possible explanation for Joel's matchmaking mission could be due to rumors that Brinkley's free time was encroaching on his marriage.

As this outlet reported, a shocking report claimed Brinkley's close friendship with Joel was getting in the way of time with Roderick.

Sources told The National Enquirer that the supermodel "is wearing out her welcome" with frequent visits to their New York City home. The report said Brinkley got into the habit of sing-a-longs with Joel and their daughter while they were married — and she hasn't kicked the habit since they split decades ago.

"Billy and Alexis want to have their evenings to themselves, and they've got other friends they'd like to see on their weekend nights," an insider said, adding that Joel thinks the world of his ex-wife but has his hands full raising two young children with the 41-year-old.

