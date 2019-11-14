Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dirty Dad! Christie Brinkley's Ex Peter Cook Lied About His Fiancée’s Age – She’s Only 20! Sailor Brinkley’s 60-year-old father busted covering up the truth.

Dirty dad.

Peter Cook allegedly lied about his fiancée’s age – she’s only 20, not 21!

Sailor Brinkley Cook’s father announced he and Alba Jancou were engaged after he proposed in Greece, but RadarOnline.com confirmed that she is only 20 years old and will turn 21 in March, 2020.

His daughter, who competed on the current season of Dancing With the Stars, turned 21 in July 2019.

While he popped the question to the college student with a 6-carat diamond ring, in a country where Jancou could legally drink, he did so in September but kept the news secret until October, after his daughter was booted off DWTS.

According to Page Six, Cook insisted via his rep that Jancou was 21 and claimed a post on social media of her 18th birthday had the wrong date. That 2017 post has been deleted.

Cook’s cheating history is well known. He and Christie Brinkley divorced when he was caught having an affair with his 18-year-old employee.

His second wife, Suzanne Shaw, accused him of having a “secret pathological predilection” for young women. They divorced in 2014.