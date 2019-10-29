Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Peter Cook is getting ready to walk down the aisle with a woman 39 years his junior, but the shocking revelation is just one of many that have rocked the architect’s life through the years!

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cook, 60, is set to marry a 21-year-old college coed Alba Jancou after he popped the question to her last month in Greece.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” Cook commented about the engagement.

“They originally met two years ago at Le Bilboquet, but didn’t start dating until a year ago,” a source previously told Radar.

While the pair are thrilled with their relationship, Cook has a sketchy track record when it comes to love.

He famously fell out with his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, resulting in a long and bitter divorce and custody battle.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery to find out all about Cook’s past marriage mistakes and other shocking romantic secrets and scandals!