Christie Brinkley Fears Daughter Sailor's Throwing Modeling Career Away With Pot-Smoking Habit: Sources

"Marijuana is legal in NYC now, but Christie told Sailor she doesn't need to flaunt it by openly smoking a joint on the street," an insider spilled. "Christie comes from an era where you smoked pot in private."

According to the source, the peeved parent, 69, wishes her beautiful blond look-alike — one of her two kids with cheating ex-husband Peter Cook — would emulate her work ethic and keep her nose to the grindstone.