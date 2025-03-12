'Imprisoned' Wendy Williams Boasts She's Passed Her Mental Competency Evaluations With 'Flying Colors' As She Continues to Wage Fierce Battle For Freedom From Binding Conservatorship
Wendy Williams has boasted she passed her mental competency evaluations with "flying colors" as she continues her battle for freedom.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former television host was hospitalized earlier this week following a welfare check by the New York Police Department.
Following her hospital stint, Williams, 60, called in to Good Day New York to give an update regarding her health.
On Tuesday, she told Rosanna Scotto about her capacity test results and proudly revealed: "I passed with flying colors!"
The former television host was also on the phone with her friend Gina, who assured Scotto Williams is "not incapacitated."
Scotto questioned Williams about the court's testing and asked: "Did you not really trust their testing and you wanted somebody independent to do it for you?"
Williams replied: "Absolutely. I wanted [to be] independently tested. That is what I want[ed], and that is what I got."
The former television host added: "It's not that I'm scared to talk. It's just, under these circumstances, there are certain people that I don't care to talk to or talk about."
Scotto also questioned Williams about considering having a "sober companion" or "financial consultant" if the court-ordered guardianship is no longer required, but she claimed she isn't in need of one because she is "not drinking ever in [her] life" – but she did agree she would be open to having a person help look after her finances.
Willias explained: "The money that I have right now is all with my guardian person."
Following the tests at the "well-known" hospital, William's pal Gina insisted she was "absolutely" bring these results before a judge while insisting her friend deserves to be free.
Gina added: "I would be very disappointed, and I would be very concerned, if the judge has an issue with those tests."
Williams said the most important thing to her right now is "getting out" of the guardianship.
Earlier this week, former daytime talkshow host was taken to the hospital after she dropped a handwritten note from her fifth-story window pleading for help.
Williams' note read: "Help! Wendy!!"
She was later seen standing in front of the window of her room, waving her arms for help as she was on the phone.
Shortly after she was spotted from her window, the 60-year-old was escorted out of the facility by NYPD and got into an ambulance waiting outside to take her to Lennox Hill Hospital, where she met with a psychiatrist.
A source told TMZ following Williams' psychiatric "capacity test" on Monday, she correctly answered 10 out of 10 questions asked.
According to reports, the results from the recent tests will be sent over to the judge who is overseeing the guardianship case.
Back in May 2022, she was placed in a court-appointed guardianship, which she has compared to "prison" many times.