'Imprisoned' Wendy Williams Boasts She's Passed Her Mental Competency Evaluations With 'Flying Colors' As She Continues to Wage Fierce Battle For Freedom From Binding Conservatorship

Scotto questioned Williams about the court's testing and asked: "Did you not really trust their testing and you wanted somebody independent to do it for you?"

Williams replied: "Absolutely. I wanted [to be] independently tested. That is what I want[ed], and that is what I got."

The former television host added: "It's not that I'm scared to talk. It's just, under these circumstances, there are certain people that I don't care to talk to or talk about."

Scotto also questioned Williams about considering having a "sober companion" or "financial consultant" if the court-ordered guardianship is no longer required, but she claimed she isn't in need of one because she is "not drinking ever in [her] life" – but she did agree she would be open to having a person help look after her finances.

Willias explained: "The money that I have right now is all with my guardian person."