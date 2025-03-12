EXCLUSIVE: 'Cheating' David Harbour's Ex Lily Allen 'Set to Release Revenge Album' Detailing 'Excruciating Details' of Sex Life with 'Stranger Things' Star — After Her VERY Raunchy Revelation About Sexting and Nudes

Earlier this month, outspoken Allen mocked Harbour, 49, for not prioritising her needs in the bedroom – after also revealing she saved naked snaps of her ex-husband.

She said: "I don't think there has been one person that has been remotely interested in my pleasure.

"I have actual d--- blindness. I can't even picture – not even my ex-husbands' or boyfriends'... I can't picture them at all. Apart from one, as I have pictures of it on my phone."

Allen has also admitted she is now going to look for a younger partner after splitting from Harbour, who was 10 years her senior.