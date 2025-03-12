EXCLUSIVE: 'Cheating' David Harbour's Ex Lily Allen 'Set to Release Revenge Album' Detailing 'Excruciating Details' of Sex Life with 'Stranger Things' Star — After Her VERY Raunchy Revelation About Sexting and Nudes
David Harbour's singer ex-wife Lily Allen is set to release a comeback album full of revenge songs about the actor after his "cheating" scandal, sources tell us.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British chart star, 39, has held talks with major labels about releasing new music and is brimming with fresh material following her bitter split with the Stranger Things actor in December.
A source said: "Lily has been through a tough time and she believes getting out all her frustration into her music could act as some sort of therapy.
"And she won’t be holding back, so David might want to avoid hearing any of her new tracks."
Harbour and Allen were married for four years but they split after the singer caught her actor husband on celebrity dating app Raya.
Earlier this month, outspoken Allen mocked Harbour, 49, for not prioritising her needs in the bedroom – after also revealing she saved naked snaps of her ex-husband.
She said: "I don't think there has been one person that has been remotely interested in my pleasure.
"I have actual d--- blindness. I can't even picture – not even my ex-husbands' or boyfriends'... I can't picture them at all. Apart from one, as I have pictures of it on my phone."
Allen has also admitted she is now going to look for a younger partner after splitting from Harbour, who was 10 years her senior.
She added: "I have got daddy issues. A father figure. But I am trying to stop that now."
The former couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020 and moved from London to the U.S.
However, last December, friends confirmed they had split after living "separate lives" for months, and Allen was reportedly upset at catching Harbour on the celebrity dating app.
Allen said of their split: "I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown."
The pair originally met on Raya in 2019 and Allen previously admitted she was only "swiping for a bit of fun" when she came across Harbour dressed as a "sexy policeman."
She added: "I didn't know who he was. I thought he was just like a sexy policeman from a reality TV show because he was wearing a policeman's uniform. It was a still from Stranger Things. I'd never seen Stranger Things."
Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in global Netflix hit Stranger Things, is now dating model Ellie Fallon, who is 22 years younger than the Hellboy star.
Allen was said to be devastated after pictures of Harbour's new beau emerged of her smoking one of his favourite brands of cigar in October.
The pictures of the model smoking provocatively were posted when Allen and Harbour were still married, with reports claiming Allen is now convinced Harbour was meeting up with her before their marriage ended.
A source said: "Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset.
"Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split.
"After all, how many 26-year-olds smoke cigars?"