Leftie Hardliner Rosie O'Donnell Has Secretly QUIT America for Good and is Now Living in Ireland As Part of Trump Protest — As The Don Sparks Stock Market Meltdown Chaos and Recession Panic

She stressed leaving the States was something she never expected to happen in her life, saying: "I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are."

Buut O'Donnell did admit she is already missing elements of her life in America.

She added: "You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends.

"I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country."

Opening up about what could see her return to the U.S., O'Donnell added: "And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."