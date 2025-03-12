Leftie Hardliner Rosie O'Donnell Has Secretly QUIT America for Good and is Now Living in Ireland As Part of Trump Protest — As The Don Sparks Stock Market Meltdown Chaos and Recession Panic
Diehard leftie Rosie O’Donnell has secretly quit the U.S. after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV personality and comic, 62, is already living in Ireland because she cannot stand residing in America while Trump is in charge and she's in the process of applying for Irish citizanship.
Her move, revealed in the social media post above, comes as U.S. stock markets plummeted on Monday amid fears Trump's tariff policies might drive the world’s largest economy into recession.
Taking to TikTok, Trump critic O'Donnell — who has Irish grandparents — confirmed she moved across the pond on January 15 with her daughter Dakota, who she nicknames Clay, just days before the inauguration.
She said: "It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful."
She stressed leaving the States was something she never expected to happen in her life, saying: "I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are."
Buut O'Donnell did admit she is already missing elements of her life in America.
She added: "You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends.
"I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country."
Opening up about what could see her return to the U.S., O'Donnell added: "And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."
O'Donnell then noted the changes being made in the country since Trump took office and added: "It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know."
The actress also made it clear she was currently happy with her decision and explained that everyone in Dublin was "friendly," and she had "met a bunch of people" over the past two months.
She mentioned how fans had expressed concern for her, and added: "Sorry for those of you who were worried and who missed me. I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Cheating' David Harbour's Ex Lily Allen 'Set to Release Revenge Album' Detailing 'Excruciating Details' of Sex Life with 'Stranger Things' Star — After Her VERY Raunchy Revelation About Sexting and Nudes
"And now as we're getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what's been going on."
The star had hinted at the move on Friday, March 7, when she posed for a selfie snap behind the wheel of a car while mentioning how she's having a difficult time driving on a different side of the road.
"Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road," she wrote on Instagram – before confessing: "Hit the curb three times — thought I hit a cat!!! #newadventures."
She also showed her daughter Dakota in the backseat of the car with her backpack beside her in another photo on Instagram, which the former host of The View recently made private.
O'Donnell also has four other children, but they are all past the age to go to school.