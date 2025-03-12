'It's Him Or Me!' Jennifer Garner Slapped With Brutal Ultimatum By Boyfriend John Miller As She Keeps Getting VERY Cozy With Her 'Needy' Ex Ben Affleck

His alleged warning comes after Affleck and Garner were spotted getting close at a paintball session with two of their three children earlier this month.

A source told us: "John is getting fed up with Jennifer coming to Ben's aid so often.

"He thinks Ben has become really needy and it's starting to impact their relationship."

CaliBurger CEO Miller, 47, "has always been supportive of Ben and Jen’s co-parenting relationship but feels Ben crossed the line," according to a separate insider.