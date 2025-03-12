'It's Him Or Me!' Jennifer Garner Slapped With Brutal Ultimatum By Boyfriend John Miller As She Keeps Getting VERY Cozy With Her 'Needy' Ex Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner's boyfriend has issued the actress with an ultimatum after growing close to ex-husband Ben Affleck, sources tell us.
RadarOnline.com can reveal John Miller told Garner: "It's him or me!" after becoming increasingly tired of the actress continually bowing down to Affleck's needs and being his shoulder to cry on in the wake of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
His alleged warning comes after Affleck and Garner were spotted getting close at a paintball session with two of their three children earlier this month.
A source told us: "John is getting fed up with Jennifer coming to Ben's aid so often.
"He thinks Ben has become really needy and it's starting to impact their relationship."
CaliBurger CEO Miller, 47, "has always been supportive of Ben and Jen’s co-parenting relationship but feels Ben crossed the line," according to a separate insider.
Our insider added: “John knows there's nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn't think those photos are a good look and feels it's disrespectful to their relationship."
According to the source, Miller "gave Jen an ultimatum" that "he doesn't want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away."
The Gone Girl star, 52, was seen affectionately grabbing the 13 Going on 30 actress, also 52, as the couple celebrated their son Samuel's 13th birthday on March 2.
Oscar-winning Affleck grabbed the Emmy nominee around the waist as she focused her paintball gun on a target at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California.
Affleck pulled Garner in toward him, and she appeared to welcome the embrace.
The Daredevil co-stars – who also share Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16 – looked cozy as they laughed and closely chatted while participating in the festivities.
Miller hasn't been "thrilled" about the exes – who were married from 2005 to 2018 – spending more time together, insiders previously told us.
One added: "He knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship."
But they warned: "Jennifer and Ben's growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving. John feels like a third wheel."
Meanwhile, Affleck recently revealed he shot down her son Samuel’s request for a pair of $6,000 sneakers.
The Town actor made sure his 13-year-old understood that fortune is earned, not inherited, after a pair of Dior Air Jordan 1 shoes caught Samuel’s eye at the Got Sole sneaker convention last week, telling him: "You're broke."
In a red carpet interview at SXSW this weekend, Affleck, who has a reported $150million fortune, explained why he turned down the request.
Affleck, who shares his son's love of sneakers, joked about his boy's demand: "He's like, 'We have the money.' I'm like, 'I have the money, you're broke!'
"That's what happens when you tell a motherf------ they have to mow a lawn. All of a sudden they don't want those shoes."
Affleck added "there's always some grift why I need to be buying... I'm like, 'Man, you do not need thousand dollar shoes.'"