Massive 'Matrix' Actress Tells Why Walking Away From Hollywood Was Best Decision of Her Life — As She Steps Back into Spotlight After Years Away From Showbiz Glare

The Matrix was a filmmaking game changer, revolutionizing special effects and banking over $460million dollars on a paltry $63million budget.

The franchise spawned video games, merchandise tie-ins, and three sequels. It also opened new doors for Moss, who would follow the hit up working with Christopher Nolan on Memento and with Johnny Depp in Chocolat.

But at the height of her fame, Moss pushed pause after she married Canadian actor Steven Roy and gave birth to the first of their three children.

Now, with her children grown, Moss said her personal life benefited greatly from her break: "For my career, maybe not so much.

"But that was the greatest decision I ever made in my life."