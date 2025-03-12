Massive 'Matrix' Actress Tells Why Walking Away From Hollywood Was Best Decision of Her Life — As She Steps Back into Spotlight After Years Away From Showbiz Glare
Carrie-Anne Moss skyrocketed to stardom after her unforgettable role as computer hacker Trinity in 1999's The Matrix, alongside Keanu Reeves. That blockbuster led to steady work in more movies and television shows.
Until she suddenly shut down and walked away from the business. Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal why she did it, why she is back with vengeance, and why she has no regrets.
The Matrix was a filmmaking game changer, revolutionizing special effects and banking over $460million dollars on a paltry $63million budget.
The franchise spawned video games, merchandise tie-ins, and three sequels. It also opened new doors for Moss, who would follow the hit up working with Christopher Nolan on Memento and with Johnny Depp in Chocolat.
But at the height of her fame, Moss pushed pause after she married Canadian actor Steven Roy and gave birth to the first of their three children.
Now, with her children grown, Moss said her personal life benefited greatly from her break: "For my career, maybe not so much.
"But that was the greatest decision I ever made in my life."
Moss reflected at the time she had doubts about leaving what was her blossoming career.
She shared: "I remember being torn, having a little twinge like, 'Gosh, I’m getting offered such great things. That would be such a huge deal.'
"And I was holding my baby in my arms, and I remember thinking, 'At the end of my life, will it matter to me that I have another movie on my résumé? Or will it matter to me that I held my baby?'
"And I instantly thought no. It was just a no-brainer. And I’m so glad I did that. I’m so glad I don’t have that regret."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Nazi' Rapper Kanye West 'Set to Go Back to Plan to Launch PORN SITE' to Save His Bank Balance – 'He's Going to Be the King of Sleaze'
After years of minor supporting roles in movies and shows, Moss has been enjoying a well-received welcome back to the spotlight. Her latest movie is the gritty and romantic zombie drama Die Alone, which tells the story of a young man (Douglas Smith) who has amnesia. He bands together with Moss's rugged survivalist in a zombie-like outbreak to find his girlfriend.
Last year, Moss toplined the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte, playing a strong Jedi that was dubbed by fans as "Trinity with a lightsaber."
While her character was killed in the first episode, she did return in flashbacks and create a powerful new female Star Wars character.
However, the series overall was dismissed by critics and viewers, and Disney canceled it after just one season – something Moss told Independent was a tough pill to swallow.
She said: "It’s always disappointing when something doesn’t get picked up.
"But I’m never really too shocked. This is the kind of business that’s not for everybody – eventually you have to get pretty realistic about it."