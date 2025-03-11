Donald Trump Furiously Branded Rupert Murdoch a 'Piece of S---' After Media Mogul's New York Post Mocked his 2024 Presidential Announcement

Despite his conservative Fox News Channel regularly trumpeting Trump, Murdoch has lost his patience with the president.

Wolff said: "Murdoch has expressed on any number of occasions to me and to many other people that he hates Trump.

He added: "(He) thinks Donald Trump is a deeply unserious person, that would be the complimentary version."

Part of that could be due to Trump's current alliance with Russia in its war with Ukraine. Murdoch has not shied away from blasting Trump in his newspapers for "selling out" Ukraine to Russia and launching the "dumbest trade war in history" by imposing tariffs.

The billionaire reportedly threatened to go after Trump following his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, but then made a desperate attempt to become his bestie again after his convincing re-election.

Now Trump is having the last laugh, according to Wolff, as Fox rushes to show its support once more.

Wolff said: "Did Trump need Fox News or did Fox News need Trump? Murdoch clearly assumed that Trump needed Fox and that he could at will deprive him of that political air that he breathed (after the 6 January Capitol riots).

"The order was to keep Trump off the air. But then it was clear to Murdoch that Fox needed Trump more than the other way around."