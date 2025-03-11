Donald Trump Furiously Branded Rupert Murdoch a 'Piece of S---' After Media Mogul's New York Post Mocked his 2024 Presidential Announcement
Rupert Murdoch may turn 94 on Tuesday, but he better not be expecting a happy birthday cake from President Donald Trump.
The two have been awkwardly at odds since Trump's refusal to accept the 2020 presidential election result, and an explosive new book is only adding to their rift RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, who has been known to hold a personal grudge or two, reportedly called the elderly Fox head a "piece of s---" when the right-wing media mogul’s New York Post mocked his decision to run for re-election.
Murdoch is apparently not that enamored with Trump either, according to a new book tracking the former reality star's return to power as president.
Michael Wolff, whose 2018 tell-all expose of the first Trump administration led to the businessman's wrath, is back with a follow-up called All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, which exposes more inside dirt from unnamed sources with ties to the president.
Speaking about his new book, Wolff revealed: "In his heart of hearts, Rupert hates Trump. He kind of thinks Donald Trump is a moron."
Despite his conservative Fox News Channel regularly trumpeting Trump, Murdoch has lost his patience with the president.
Wolff said: "Murdoch has expressed on any number of occasions to me and to many other people that he hates Trump.
He added: "(He) thinks Donald Trump is a deeply unserious person, that would be the complimentary version."
Part of that could be due to Trump's current alliance with Russia in its war with Ukraine. Murdoch has not shied away from blasting Trump in his newspapers for "selling out" Ukraine to Russia and launching the "dumbest trade war in history" by imposing tariffs.
The billionaire reportedly threatened to go after Trump following his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, but then made a desperate attempt to become his bestie again after his convincing re-election.
Now Trump is having the last laugh, according to Wolff, as Fox rushes to show its support once more.
Wolff said: "Did Trump need Fox News or did Fox News need Trump? Murdoch clearly assumed that Trump needed Fox and that he could at will deprive him of that political air that he breathed (after the 6 January Capitol riots).
"The order was to keep Trump off the air. But then it was clear to Murdoch that Fox needed Trump more than the other way around."
Among the other revelations in the new book, Trump allegedly had a negative reaction after he saw new bestie Elon Musk jumping for joy during a campaign rally in October 2024.
"What the f--- is wrong with this guy?" a baffled Trump reportedly reacted to the SpaceX mogul's behavior. "And why doesn't his shirt fit?"
Musk, at the time, was wearing an "Occupy Mars" shirt, which got lifted when he raised his hands as he awkwardly leaped on stage.
Wolff also touched on Trump's marriage to Melania as many assumed there was trouble in paradise amid her absence in his campaign trail.
"She f------ hates him," a "Mar-a-Lago patio confidant" allegedly told the writer.
"Nobody can tell you where Melania even actually lives. It may be, on its own peculiar terms, the most successful marriage in America. Or, it may be ready to blow up at any moment," Wolff wrote in the book, revealing Trump's campaign staff did not know where Melania was residing amid his reelection bid.
Invited to comment on the new book, a White House spokesman called Wolff a "lying sack of s---", who suffers from a "severe and debilitating case of Trump derangement syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."
In response to the claims in All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Trump shared a post on Truth Social, calling Wolff's new book "a total FAKE JOB, just like the other JUNK he wrote."
Trump continued: "He called me many times trying to set up a meeting, but I never called him back because I didn't want to give him the credibility of an interview.
"I am one who believes in commenting about FAKE NEWS, or made up stories, even if you have to 'punch low,' and shouldn't be wasting the time required to do so."