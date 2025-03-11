Reclusive Child Star, 36, Looks Unrecognizable In Very Rare Outing To Celebrate Sister's Birthday in Los Angeles — After Taking A 15-Year Hiatus From Acting

Luckily for Emily, her big brother Haley has been in the industry for many years and often dealt with personal issues in the spotlight.

Over his career, he's had iconic roles in Forrest Gump, The Sixth Sense, Pay It Forward and Edges of the Lord.

He received an Oscar nomination at just 11 years old – but decided to take a break and moved to New York City to attend college.

Osment told E! News in August 2024: "My parents used to say when I first started out in this industry, 'If it's ever not fun, you can quit tomorrow.'

"And when I got to be college age, I got to go off and study theater and really think hard about whether I wanted to do this as my career in life.

"The answer has always been yes at all these junctures. It's still a job that I really enjoy, despite all the uncertainty and the difficulty of being able to plan your life three to six months out."