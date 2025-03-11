Reclusive Child Star, 36, Looks Unrecognizable In Very Rare Outing To Celebrate Sister's Birthday in Los Angeles — After Taking A 15-Year Hiatus From Acting
Haley Joel Osment was spotted out looking unrecognizable with a massive beard in a rare outing with his sister.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reclusive child star, now 36, was spending time with his sibling, Emily Joel Osment, to celebrate her birthday just days after it was announced she was divorcing her husband, Jack Anthony, after less than five months of marriage.
On Monday, the celebrity siblings were spotted out in Los Angeles together following her personal marriage drama.
Haley, now 36 years old, dressed in casual attire in a baseball cap, black t-shirt, shorts and sandals.
Emily also opted for a laid-back look in biker shorts, a puffy white coat, a baseball cap and sneakers.
Luckily for Emily, her big brother Haley has been in the industry for many years and often dealt with personal issues in the spotlight.
Over his career, he's had iconic roles in Forrest Gump, The Sixth Sense, Pay It Forward and Edges of the Lord.
He received an Oscar nomination at just 11 years old – but decided to take a break and moved to New York City to attend college.
Osment told E! News in August 2024: "My parents used to say when I first started out in this industry, 'If it's ever not fun, you can quit tomorrow.'
"And when I got to be college age, I got to go off and study theater and really think hard about whether I wanted to do this as my career in life.
"The answer has always been yes at all these junctures. It's still a job that I really enjoy, despite all the uncertainty and the difficulty of being able to plan your life three to six months out."
Besides stepping back from acting, he still faces struggles in his personal life that made headlines.
In 2006, he was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to charges of drunken driving and marijuana possession.
Then in 2018, police were called to an airport in Las Vegas after he reportedly was yelling and swearing in the gate agent's face after missing a flight.
Earlier this week, news broke about Emily's shocking split with her new husband.
According to TMZ documents, the former Disney Channel star cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation on December 7, 2024 – which was less than two months after getting married.
She told the media outlet after news of the split broke: "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out."
During the outing with her big brother on Monday, she was spotted without her wedding band.