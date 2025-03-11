'Ghost Adventures' Star Aaron Goodwin's wife Victoria Arrested Over Joe Exotic-Style 'Murder For Hire' Plot Involving Florida Prison Inmate
Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin's wife has been arrested after she allegedly tried to have him killed in a Joe Exotic-style murder for hire plot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Victoria Goodwin, 32, was arrested and charged in Clark County, Nevada, for solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to murder Aaron, 48.
The 32-year-old was accused of scheming with a Florida inmate Grant Amato – who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murdering his parents and brother – to have Aaron murdered by a hitman.
According to a police report, Victoria was in communication with Amato since October 2024 – and expressed her desire to have Aaron murdered so she could escape her marriage.
She wrote in one message: "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."
Victoria allegedly put aside $11,515 to pay the hitman and went as far as sharing information about the paranormal star, including his whereabouts, to the inmate, who was supposed to pay the information along to the hitman.
At the time the hit was supposed to take place, Aaron was on location in California filming the Discovery+ show.
His wife wrote in one message: "He's asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?"
Police said the duo's plan was foiled when correctional officers confiscated the inmate's cellphone as contraband and discovered their messages.
Officers further claimed Victoria already paid $2,500 toward the total amount for the hired murder.
Victoria has denied the accusations and insisted she was merely "daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband."
She additionally claimed she could not recall every sending messages about hiring a hitman, but admitted her marriage had been on the rocks.
As for sending the inmate $2,500, Victoria claimed she thought the money was going to be used to purchase a cellphone.
Aaron and Victoria have been married since August 2022, when they tied the knot at Disneyland's The Haunted Mansion. Apparently, the couple were not on the same page about the state of their marriage.
Insiders told TMZ the TV star has been "blindsided and devastated at this turn of events" and believed "he was in a happy marriage."
On Instagram, Victoria presented a much different reality about her marriage than what she told police.
Her last post, dated February 27, featured her and Aaron's legs as they were cozied up on the couch together with their cat. She captioned the post: "Cuddle puddle with my boys."
One Instagram user commented: "So is this before or after hiring a hitman?" as another echoed, "There's no greater declaration of love than ordering a hit and then pretending to be smitten. Poor Aaron!!"
In another photo, from February 14, Victoria flashed a smile for the camera as she posed with Aaron at a mini golf course. The caption read: "Mini golf with my Valentine."