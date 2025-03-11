WATCH: Kate Moss' Troubled OnlyFans Model Sister Lottie Shows Off 'New Face' in Emotional Video After Having Facial Filler and Tattoo Removed
Kate Moss' sister Lottie has shown off her "new face" in an emotional video after having her filler and tattoo removed.
The 27-year-old OnlyFans model opened up about how she is embracing her natural appearance and finding ways to live a healthier life after previously struggling with alcohol and drugs.
In her new TikTok video, the model said: “So I haven’t really spoken for a minute online, and I thought I would just because I'm in a really good place right now."
She pointed out the bruise seen on her lip and revealed it's due to disolving her lip filler, before she added: "I feel like myself again. I feel like my face looks like me again."
The model continued: "I dissolved everything in my face that I had before — I used to have jaw filler, which looked awful, and I used to have lip filler, but it’s all gone now, and I look like me again.
"I would really recommend to people who are thinking about getting filler, like just look at yourself and believe that you're stunning.
"I wish that I had at a really young age let my face turn into me because I was so young when I got filler, my face still had a puppy face, and it wasn't really my face yet.
"I wish I had left it or maybe done it when I was a bit older."
Lottie also opened up about making better "health choices" and even gave herself a round of applause in the clip.
The model previously struggled with drug and alcohol issues and even spent time in rehab.
Lottie said in the video: "I'm still drinking, but I'm being better with my choices. It is a Friday night, and I am staying in. I am going to the gym and eating better. I have my natural hair, which I love.
"I just feel like a really happy version of myself. I wish I could have told myself a few years ago that things were going to get better.
"I was in a dark place back then and was facing a lot of rejection – in my personal relationships, but now things are more healed.
"I feel like a different person, and I am very proud of myself. If anyone else is in a rut, then please stick with it."
Back in February, Lottie revealed she made another major change in her life and career – she quit OnlyFans.
Speaking in a new interview with The Mirror, the model said: "I'm the happiest I've ever been right now. I believe the universe has a plan for me, that I'm on the right trajectory.
"Before, when I was going through a lot of stuff, I just felt stuck, like I wasn't growing. It's like I've suddenly taken on board all my life lessons. I understand why I am where I am."