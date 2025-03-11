WATCH: Kate Moss' Troubled OnlyFans Model Sister Lottie Shows Off 'New Face' in Emotional Video After Having Facial Filler and Tattoo Removed

Lottie also opened up about making better "health choices" and even gave herself a round of applause in the clip.

The model previously struggled with drug and alcohol issues and even spent time in rehab.

Lottie said in the video: "I'm still drinking, but I'm being better with my choices. It is a Friday night, and I am staying in. I am going to the gym and eating better. I have my natural hair, which I love.

"I just feel like a really happy version of myself. I wish I could have told myself a few years ago that things were going to get better.

"I was in a dark place back then and was facing a lot of rejection – in my personal relationships, but now things are more healed.

"I feel like a different person, and I am very proud of myself. If anyone else is in a rut, then please stick with it."