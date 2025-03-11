Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > George Clooney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Hollywood Stars Bucking Showbiz's Ozempic Trend — By Flaunting Their Wrinkles, Warts… and VERY Gray Hair

Composite photo of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Richard Gere
Source: MEGA

Some famous faces are completely fine with staying natural where it counts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In an industry that is all about staying young by undergoing plastic surgery and hopping on the Ozempic trend, these celebrities have no problem at all revealing their natural state – even if that includes wrinkles and gray hair.

Hollywood stars including George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Richard Gere, and more are all about aiming to age gracefully, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
george clooney using broadway show divorce payout warchest star theater lands highest paid star cash will go split deal amal
Source: MEGA

George Clooney doesn't aim to look younger despite his recent hair change.

Article continues below advertisement

Clooney, who is known for accepting his gray locks, boasted: "I'm a big believer in the idea that you can't try to look younger. You can just try to look the best you can at the age you are."

Despite these inspiring words, the Oscar winner, 63, was spotted rocking darker hair during a recent outing with his wife, Amal.

Meanwhile, Streep thinks one must "embrace getting older."

"Life is precious and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize that each day is a gift," the Mama Mia star, 75, added.

Article continues below advertisement
meryl streep
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep understands that life is 'precious.'

Article continues below advertisement

While 75-year-old Gere acknowledges he's "aged" he is "still young at heart."

He added: "We are still young in our soul. I know this is the perfect age. Every year is special and precious."

Andie MacDowell – whose daughter Margaret Qualley starred in the vanity-plot focused The Substance – believes it's how you feel that matters.

Article continues below advertisement

The 66-year-old explained: "I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It's not like I'm trying to hide something. I think that's a power move."

Kathy Bates, 76, wants others to know it's all about experience: "There are many women my age who really do feel invisible.

"I can bring everything I've learned the last 50 years to bear."

Bette Midler, 79, also agrees with those comments.

Article continues below advertisement
andie macdowell
Source: MEGA

Andie MacDowell wants to avoid 'hiding' evidence she's getting older.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hocus Pocus star said: "Someone once said to me that you reach an age and then you never get any older inside, so I guess I'm about 22. I'd like to think I'm getting wiser in certain respects."

Actress Glenn Close, 77, also thinks "the older you get, the more important it is to know yourself, your intentions, and not let others define you."

And iconic Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis simply wants to encourage those to also thinking about going natural when they look at her.

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis, 66, explained: "I would hope a young person would look at me with my gray hair and wrinkly face and say, 'That's cool that you are who you are. Getting older makes you more alive."

Annie Hall star Diane Keaton, 79, feels the same, as she added: "My hair is now white. It's better to have light around your face – I think it looks better on older people.

"Darker hair is not as softening."

Article continues below advertisement
kathy bates golden globes cbs
Source: CBS

Kathy Bates, 76, brings experience to the table

Article continues below advertisement

Helen Mirren, who starred in The Queen, noticed "women of my age who have made the leap to gray recently look so spectacular."

The 79-year-old added: "People should do whatever makes them feel comfortable."

Blythe Danner, who is Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is all about the knowledge that comes with aging.

The Meet the Parents actress, 82: said: "The beauty of aging is the wisdom and grace that comes with it. Embrace every stage of life."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Alec Baldwin's family, TLC reality show

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's New 'Crocodile Tears' Reality Show Bashed as Cynical Money-Grab by Family of 'Rust' Victim Halyna Hutchins — With Actor Set to Rake in $2.4MILLION From Show

Composite photo of Barbie Doll, Skull, and Toilet

EXCLUSIVE: Diamond Encrusted Barbie Dolls, Gold Platted Toilets and Stolen Dinosaur Skulls — RADAR Reveals Hollywood Stars’ 10 Biggest Wastes of Money

Article continues below advertisement

However, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't want attention for deciding to go natural.

The 59-year-old explained: "It became months and months of conservation about how brave I am for having gray hair. I was like, please, please applaud someone else's courage on something."

Article continues below advertisement
helen mirren
Source: MEGA

Helen Mirren just wants people to do 'whatever makes them comfortable.'

And Grey's Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey, 59, is just happy to get compliments about his gray hair from his daughter

He said: "One day my daughter said, 'You're very handsome, Poppy.' That was the best compliment ever."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.