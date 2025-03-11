EXCLUSIVE: The Hollywood Stars Bucking Showbiz's Ozempic Trend — By Flaunting Their Wrinkles, Warts… and VERY Gray Hair

Clooney, who is known for accepting his gray locks, boasted: "I'm a big believer in the idea that you can't try to look younger. You can just try to look the best you can at the age you are."

Despite these inspiring words, the Oscar winner, 63, was spotted rocking darker hair during a recent outing with his wife, Amal.

Meanwhile, Streep thinks one must "embrace getting older."

"Life is precious and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize that each day is a gift," the Mama Mia star, 75, added.