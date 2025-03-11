EXCLUSIVE: The Hollywood Stars Bucking Showbiz's Ozempic Trend — By Flaunting Their Wrinkles, Warts… and VERY Gray Hair
In an industry that is all about staying young by undergoing plastic surgery and hopping on the Ozempic trend, these celebrities have no problem at all revealing their natural state – even if that includes wrinkles and gray hair.
Hollywood stars including George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Richard Gere, and more are all about aiming to age gracefully, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clooney, who is known for accepting his gray locks, boasted: "I'm a big believer in the idea that you can't try to look younger. You can just try to look the best you can at the age you are."
Despite these inspiring words, the Oscar winner, 63, was spotted rocking darker hair during a recent outing with his wife, Amal.
Meanwhile, Streep thinks one must "embrace getting older."
"Life is precious and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize that each day is a gift," the Mama Mia star, 75, added.
While 75-year-old Gere acknowledges he's "aged" he is "still young at heart."
He added: "We are still young in our soul. I know this is the perfect age. Every year is special and precious."
Andie MacDowell – whose daughter Margaret Qualley starred in the vanity-plot focused The Substance – believes it's how you feel that matters.
The 66-year-old explained: "I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It's not like I'm trying to hide something. I think that's a power move."
Kathy Bates, 76, wants others to know it's all about experience: "There are many women my age who really do feel invisible.
"I can bring everything I've learned the last 50 years to bear."
Bette Midler, 79, also agrees with those comments.
The Hocus Pocus star said: "Someone once said to me that you reach an age and then you never get any older inside, so I guess I'm about 22. I'd like to think I'm getting wiser in certain respects."
Actress Glenn Close, 77, also thinks "the older you get, the more important it is to know yourself, your intentions, and not let others define you."
And iconic Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis simply wants to encourage those to also thinking about going natural when they look at her.
Curtis, 66, explained: "I would hope a young person would look at me with my gray hair and wrinkly face and say, 'That's cool that you are who you are. Getting older makes you more alive."
Annie Hall star Diane Keaton, 79, feels the same, as she added: "My hair is now white. It's better to have light around your face – I think it looks better on older people.
"Darker hair is not as softening."
Helen Mirren, who starred in The Queen, noticed "women of my age who have made the leap to gray recently look so spectacular."
The 79-year-old added: "People should do whatever makes them feel comfortable."
Blythe Danner, who is Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is all about the knowledge that comes with aging.
The Meet the Parents actress, 82: said: "The beauty of aging is the wisdom and grace that comes with it. Embrace every stage of life."
However, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't want attention for deciding to go natural.
The 59-year-old explained: "It became months and months of conservation about how brave I am for having gray hair. I was like, please, please applaud someone else's courage on something."
And Grey's Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey, 59, is just happy to get compliments about his gray hair from his daughter
He said: "One day my daughter said, 'You're very handsome, Poppy.' That was the best compliment ever."