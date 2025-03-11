The Diddy Files: After Odell Beckham Jr And Druski Deny Allegations In Shock New Sean Combs Abuse Lawsuit, We Break Down ALL the Main Accusations Faced by Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Rapper

Following recent accusations against Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski, which tied the NFL star and comedian to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal all of the major allegations against the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.

A new lawsuit filed against Combs, 55, by accuser Ashley Parham was recently amended to include Beckham and Druski's names, alleging they participated in a 2018 gang rape alongside disgraced the music mogul.

Both Beckham and Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, have denied the accusations against them.