Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

The Diddy Files: After Odell Beckham Jr And Druski Deny Allegations In Shock New Sean Combs Abuse Lawsuit, We Break Down ALL the Main Accusations Faced by Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Rapper

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Combs is currently awaiting trial at MDC Brooklyn.

Profile Image

March 11 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Following recent accusations against Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski, which tied the NFL star and comedian to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal all of the major allegations against the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.

A new lawsuit filed against Combs, 55, by accuser Ashley Parham was recently amended to include Beckham and Druski's names, alleging they participated in a 2018 gang rape alongside disgraced the music mogul.

Both Beckham and Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, have denied the accusations against them.

Article continues below advertisement
Odell Beckham Jr. and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Beckham Jr. was accused of participating in an alleged gang rape with Combs in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

In a social media post, Druski called the accusations a "fabricated lie" and insisted he was not present when the alleged 2018 assault took place.

The comic noted at the time, he was not a public figure and therefore had no industry connections.

Meanwhile, the NFL wide receiver insisted there was "no truth" to the allegations while adding he has never met Combs nor has he been to Orinda, California, where the alleged incident occurred.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z breaks silence lawsuit raped girl sean diddy combs dropped
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z was named in a since-dropped lawsuit against Combs accusing the men of raping a teenage girl in 2000.

Article continues below advertisement

While Druski and Beckham Jr. vehemently denied the accusations, Combs remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his federal sex trafficking trial.

In the most recent lawsuit filed by Parham, she claimed the hitmaker forced his employees to "work long hours with little sleep," and allegedly resorted to "physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm," in order to comply with his demands.

Those demands allegedly included subjecting employees to engage in sex acts with him. Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifolio said his client "vehemently denies the accusations."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs wild theories into necromancy necrophilia black magic
Source: MEGA

Combs has more than two dozen lawsuits filed against him accusing him of assault.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to Parham's lawsuit, another major name was dragged into Combs' legal scandal when an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit in December alleging he and Jay-Z raped her following a music award show in 2000.

While the lawsuit was dismissed in mid-February, Jay-Z claimed he and his family have received "death threats" as a result of the filing and countered with his own lawsuit against the woman's lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

Combs also denied the woman's assault claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Days before the lawsuit against Jay-Z and Combs was dismissed, another woman claimed the I'll Be Missing You entertainer sexually assaulted her after he forced to consume a spiked drink at a Los Angeles night club in 2016.

In the lawsuit filed on February 12, the female plaintiff alleged Combs told her: "B----, I am not asking you. Drink that s--- and shut the f--- up."

When she complied with Combs, the woman alleged he stuck his hand up her skirt and assaulted her and said: "B---- I do what I want, take that s---."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs bad boy records dropped rape case jayz fightback jail
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old's trial is set to begin in May 2025.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Rupert Murdoch.

Inside the Shocking Scandals That Rocked Rupert Murdoch's Media Empire —Including Trump’s Election Fraud Lawsuit, Sexual Assault Allegations and Phone Hacking Claims

Photo of Tiger Woods.

Career Over? Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery after Brutal Injury Just One Month Before 2025 Masters — Golf Legend Says He's 'Focusing On His Recovery and Rehab' In Heartbreaking Statement

Article continues below advertisement

On February 10, an anonymous male accuser filed a lawsuit claiming he was approached by a man in 2022 while working as a street performer in Los Angeles. He alleged the man told him he was a talent scout for Combs and invited him to an "A-list birthday party."

While at the party, the male plaintiff claimed Combs made several promises about helping his career before he offered to show him his jewelry collection.

The plaintiff claimed at that point, he began to feel the effects of an allegedly spiked drink and was then raped by Combs. His lawsuit alleged a driver took him to a nightclub after, where he was later found.

As he waits his federal trial, Combs has been hit with more than two dozen lawsuits accusing him of assault.

Combs was arrested in September following raids at his Los Angeles and Miami homes. He was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the indictment, Combs was accused of leading "a criminal enterprise that existed to facilitate his abuse and exploitation of women, to protect his reputation, and to conceal his conduct" from 2008 to present day.

Prosecutors further alleged Combs made his victims participated in "freak offs," which were described as "elaborate sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.