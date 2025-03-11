The Diddy Files: After Odell Beckham Jr And Druski Deny Allegations In Shock New Sean Combs Abuse Lawsuit, We Break Down ALL the Main Accusations Faced by Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Rapper
Following recent accusations against Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski, which tied the NFL star and comedian to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal all of the major allegations against the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.
A new lawsuit filed against Combs, 55, by accuser Ashley Parham was recently amended to include Beckham and Druski's names, alleging they participated in a 2018 gang rape alongside disgraced the music mogul.
Both Beckham and Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, have denied the accusations against them.
In a social media post, Druski called the accusations a "fabricated lie" and insisted he was not present when the alleged 2018 assault took place.
The comic noted at the time, he was not a public figure and therefore had no industry connections.
Meanwhile, the NFL wide receiver insisted there was "no truth" to the allegations while adding he has never met Combs nor has he been to Orinda, California, where the alleged incident occurred.
While Druski and Beckham Jr. vehemently denied the accusations, Combs remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his federal sex trafficking trial.
In the most recent lawsuit filed by Parham, she claimed the hitmaker forced his employees to "work long hours with little sleep," and allegedly resorted to "physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm," in order to comply with his demands.
Those demands allegedly included subjecting employees to engage in sex acts with him. Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifolio said his client "vehemently denies the accusations."
Prior to Parham's lawsuit, another major name was dragged into Combs' legal scandal when an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit in December alleging he and Jay-Z raped her following a music award show in 2000.
While the lawsuit was dismissed in mid-February, Jay-Z claimed he and his family have received "death threats" as a result of the filing and countered with his own lawsuit against the woman's lawyer, Tony Buzbee.
Combs also denied the woman's assault claims.
Days before the lawsuit against Jay-Z and Combs was dismissed, another woman claimed the I'll Be Missing You entertainer sexually assaulted her after he forced to consume a spiked drink at a Los Angeles night club in 2016.
In the lawsuit filed on February 12, the female plaintiff alleged Combs told her: "B----, I am not asking you. Drink that s--- and shut the f--- up."
When she complied with Combs, the woman alleged he stuck his hand up her skirt and assaulted her and said: "B---- I do what I want, take that s---."
On February 10, an anonymous male accuser filed a lawsuit claiming he was approached by a man in 2022 while working as a street performer in Los Angeles. He alleged the man told him he was a talent scout for Combs and invited him to an "A-list birthday party."
While at the party, the male plaintiff claimed Combs made several promises about helping his career before he offered to show him his jewelry collection.
The plaintiff claimed at that point, he began to feel the effects of an allegedly spiked drink and was then raped by Combs. His lawsuit alleged a driver took him to a nightclub after, where he was later found.
As he waits his federal trial, Combs has been hit with more than two dozen lawsuits accusing him of assault.
Combs was arrested in September following raids at his Los Angeles and Miami homes. He was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
According to the indictment, Combs was accused of leading "a criminal enterprise that existed to facilitate his abuse and exploitation of women, to protect his reputation, and to conceal his conduct" from 2008 to present day.
Prosecutors further alleged Combs made his victims participated in "freak offs," which were described as "elaborate sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded."