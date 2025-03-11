10 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About Will Ferrell… From $28MILLION Paycheck Rejection To Shoot Sequel to 'Terrible' Job History
Will Ferrell has cemented himself in comedy history from his Saturday Night Live days to starring in cult classic films like Anchorman and Old School.
While Ferrell, 57, is one of the most beloved A-list stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal 10 little-known facts about the actor, including a multi-million dollar paycheck rejection and his checkered work history.
The SNL alum is a California native, born in Irvine on July 16, 1967. Growing up, he didn't have to look far to be inspired to start a career in entertainment, as his father, Lee, was a saxophonist and keyboardist for the musical duo The Righteous Brothers.
Given Ferrell's comedic talents, it could be assumed he was a class clown in school; however, that couldn't be farther from the truth.
Ferrell was said to be studious, athletic and participated in student government. He played as the kicker for his school's football team and still holds a record for most field goals.
His first introduction to public speaking was making the daily announcements over his school's intercom system.
Ferrell stayed close to home when he went off to college and attended the University of Southern California, where he majored in Sports Information. He graduated in 1990 and has remained an enthusiastic alumni, including starring as a guest host on College Game Day and even delivering the commencement speech at the 2017 graduation ceremony.
His oldest son, Mangnus, followed in his footsteps and is currently enrolled at USC.
After Ferrell graduated from USC, he landed an internship with future-employer NBC's sports journalism department.
His time in sports journalism was short-lived though, and he soon quit the internship and moved back home so he could focus on his comedy career.
As he honed his craft, Ferrell picked up odd-jobs including working as a valet, bank teller and waiter, which he confessed he was "terrible" at all of them.
Ferrell finally broke into the TV industry at 28 years old when he made an appearance on Living Single and Grace Under Fire.
Two years later he made his film debut in the 1997 hit Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, in which he played Dr. Evil's assistant Mustafa.
While living in Los Angeles, he joined famed comedy troupe The Groundlings. His class included Friends star Lisa Kudrow and future SNL alum Kristen Wiig.
Ferrell put his Groundlings skills to use when he auditioned for SNL using his character "Get Off the Shed" guy.
As his success on Saturday Night Live ballooned, so did his paycheck. In 2001 Ferrell made history as the highest-paid cast member taking home $350,000.
But money couldn't persuade Ferrell to make a sequel to his hit Christmas film, Elf. The actor turned down the $28million offered for the role.
He's often mistaken for Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith – and has embraced fans' claims about them being each other's "doppelganger." The two men even participated in a "drum off" during a segment on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Ferrell once joked: "The truth of the matter is there is no Will Ferrell. Only Chad Smith."
As for his personal life, Ferrell married Viveca Paulin in 2000. Paulin, a native of Sweden with an art history degree, worked as an auctioneer and met Ferrell at an L.A. acting class. They share sons Mangus, 20, Mattias, 18, and Axel, 15.
The two are both avid runners and have even completed several marathons.