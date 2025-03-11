10 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About Will Ferrell… From $28MILLION Paycheck Rejection To Shoot Sequel to 'Terrible' Job History

While Ferrell, 57, is one of the most beloved A-list stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal 10 little-known facts about the actor, including a multi-million dollar paycheck rejection and his checkered work history.

Will Ferrell has cemented himself in comedy history from his Saturday Night Live days to starring in cult classic films like Anchorman and Old School.

The SNL alum is a California native, born in Irvine on July 16, 1967. Growing up, he didn't have to look far to be inspired to start a career in entertainment, as his father, Lee, was a saxophonist and keyboardist for the musical duo The Righteous Brothers.

Given Ferrell's comedic talents, it could be assumed he was a class clown in school; however, that couldn't be farther from the truth.

Ferrell was said to be studious, athletic and participated in student government. He played as the kicker for his school's football team and still holds a record for most field goals.

His first introduction to public speaking was making the daily announcements over his school's intercom system.