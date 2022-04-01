'Anchorman' Star David Koechner Charged With DUI, Hit-And-Run Following New Year's Eve Arrest

Three months after ringing in 2022 behind bars, David Koechner has been charged with a DUI and hit-and-run.

According to TMZ, the Ventura County District Attorney’s office revealed the 59-year-old Anchorman and The Office actor has officially been hit with two misdemeanor charges consisting of one count of DUI and one count of hit-and-run for an incident that took place on December 31, 2021.