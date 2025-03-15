Your tip
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Sparks More Fears for Health as She Chokes Backs Tears And Struggles to Talk During Dollywood Anniversary Speech — After Rumors She's Hiding Crippling Depression in Wake of Husband Carl Dean's Death

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton gave an emotional speech at the Dollywood anniversary.

Profile Image

March 15 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Dolly Parton returned to the public eye at the emotional 40th anniversary ceremony of her beloved theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennassee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Parton's appearance marked her first public event since her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, passed away at 82 earlier this month.

dolly parton chokes backs tears dollywood speech crippling depression
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton struggled to speak during the ceremony.

The country music icon told guests at the ceremony: "You know how I loved him, and he would want me to be working today. I expect to be working."

She continued: "I just wanted you to know that of course I will always love him, and I'll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you."

During the emotional moment, she choked up, struggling to speak when some fans in the crowd cheered, "We love you, Dolly", giving the Jolene singer a moment to wipe away her tears.

Parton shared her appreciation for the condolences she has received, thanking her fans for their unwavering love and understanding.

She ended her speech by singing the song Celebrate The Dreamer In You.

dolly parton chokes backs tears dollywood speech crippling depression
Source: MEGA

Carl Dean passed away at 82 on March 3.

In an episode of her Apple Music show, Parton spoke about Dean never wanting to be in the limelight amid her successful career.

She shared: "He went to one thing with me early on when we first married to a BMI Song of the Year, and he came out there taking off his tuxedo, his tie, and all that, and said, 'Don't ever ask me to go to another one of these d--- things because I ain't going.' I never asked him, and he never did."

After reportedly being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2019, the 9 to 5 singer's partner of roughly 60 years started to decline both mentally and physically.

Before his passing, a source claimed Dean was "too weak to get out of bed to greet" Parton, 79, when she came home during the former asphalt contractor's final days.

An insider claimed: "He's been sick and feeling under the weather for a long time, and Dolly's doing everything in her power to make him feel better.

"She's by his side almost all the time now, except when she absolutely has to leave for her work."

dolly parton chokes backs tears dollywood speech crippling depression
Source: MEGA

Dolly Paton and Carl Dean got married in 1965.

The couple met in Nashville in 1964 and married two years later, sharing nearly 60 years together.

After he died on March 3, Parton shared a heartfelt message on social media.

She wrote on Instagram: "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl.

"I can't reach out personally to each of you, but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now, and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

dolly parton chokes backs tears dollywood speech crippling depression
Source: MEGA

Dolly Paton and Carl Dean were married for 60 years.

Parton has had a litany of her own health issues over the years and is said to be taking pills for high blood pressure and brittle bones.

The insider told RadarOnline.com: "There is a major concern that having to deal with the aftermath and devastation of losing Carl, who had been practically by her side since day one, is going to make her own health decline."

