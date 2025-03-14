EXCLUSIVE: The Horrifying Health Crisis Devastated Dolly Parton Is Hiding After Reclusive Husband Carl Dean's Death 'Sends Her Spiraling'

Dolly announced in 2023 that she was retiring from touring to spend more time with Dean at their Brentwood, Tenn. estate, and spent their final days together mired in heartbreak.

The insider shared: "They had in-house nursing helping to tend to Carl, but Dolly was determined to be his main caregiver.

"She was gone from home so much during their marriage that there were times when they only saw each other 30 days out of the year, so she felt she owed it to be with him at his greatest time of need."

Meanwhile, those closest to Parton fear the sad loss will shorten her life as well. The Jolene singer has had a litany of health issues over the years and is said to be taking pills for high blood pressure and brittle bones.

The insider revealed: "There is a major concern that having to deal with the aftermath and devastation of losing Carl, who had been practically by her side since day one, is going to make her own health decline."