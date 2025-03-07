See ALL the Lyrics of the Heart-Wrenching Ballad Dolly Parton Has Just Released in Memory of Her Late Recluse Husband Carl Dean After His Death Aged 82

Dolly Parton has released a heartbreaking ballad after the death of her late husband, Carl Dean. The country music icon announced her spouse of nearly 60 years passed away earlier in the week, and RadarOnline.com can reveal all the details about her new song dedicated to him.

Source: DollyParton.com Parton and Dean were together for 60 years and married for 58 years.

On Thursday, March 6, Parton, 79, shared a throwback photo of her and Dean to announce the title of her new track, If You Hadn't Been There in an Instagram post. The caption read: "I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. "He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."

In the song, the country superstar sings: "If you hadn't been there / Where would I be? / Without your trust love and belief / The ups and downs / We've always shared / And I wouldn't be here / If you hadn't been there. "If you hadn't been there / Well, who would I be? / You always see the best in me / Your loving arms have cradled me / You held me close, and I believe. "I wouldn't be here / If you hadn't been there / Holding my hand / Showing you care / You made me drеam / More than I dared / And I wouldn't be hеre / If you hadn't been there."

On Monday, March 3, Parton, 79, revealed Carl passed away in Nashville. The statement on Instagram read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie. "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. "The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Parton and her very private husband met on the day she moved to Nashville outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat. The two got married in 1966, and despite Parton being one of the biggest stars in country music history – her husband stayed out of the spotlight. The couple never welcomed any children during their marriage.

Source: MEGA Parton rarely slept as she accepted little help over fears of too many people interacting with her immunocompromised husband.

