EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Deathbed' Confessions — How Cancer-Stricken Monarch, 76, is Airing ALL His Dirty Laundry Before Passing Away… Including His Theory on Who REALLY Killed Diana

Charles is reportedly keen to reveal the truth behind ex-wife Princess Diana's 1997 death, his succession plan for the throne and the true paternity of his son, Prince Harry.

Sources claim Charles has taken after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, by religiously keeping private diaries since he was a boy, documenting every detail about life behind palace walls.

An insider said: “In between His Majesty's mundane notes about his pampered life, the quality of his breakfast eggs, the king has confessed stunning secrets and sins — almost as if he's seeking forgiveness."