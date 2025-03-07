EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Deathbed' Confessions — How Cancer-Stricken Monarch, 76, is Airing ALL His Dirty Laundry Before Passing Away… Including His Theory on Who REALLY Killed Diana
King Charles has written tell-all journals from the past five decades, which the Royal family fears will be made public once he passes away.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the cancer-stricken monarch, 76, has documented shocking royal secrets in the diaries, and according to insiders, he's the one set on releasing them.
Charles is reportedly keen to reveal the truth behind ex-wife Princess Diana's 1997 death, his succession plan for the throne and the true paternity of his son, Prince Harry.
Sources claim Charles has taken after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, by religiously keeping private diaries since he was a boy, documenting every detail about life behind palace walls.
An insider said: “In between His Majesty's mundane notes about his pampered life, the quality of his breakfast eggs, the king has confessed stunning secrets and sins — almost as if he's seeking forgiveness."
Most concerningly, insiders added, Charles has written about the suspicious Paris car crash death of Diana, including how he has blood on his hands by sabotaging their marriage via his adulterous affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, his current wife and queen.
They continued: "Charles refuses to take outright responsibility for Diana's death, but he knows how unhappy he made her by carrying on with Camilla for years.
"That unhappiness drove her over into the arms of Dodi Fayed — and sealed her fate."
Dodi, 42, perished alongside Diana in the same Paris car crash.
"It sounds heartless," the insider added, "but Charles only has one regret — that Diana’s horrible end wrecked his relationship with their sons, William and Harry.
"William is all about duty and will publicly respect the monarch — but like Harry, he will never forgive his father for how he treated their mother."
Sources also revealed how Charles has also documented his desire for Prince William, his firstborn, to next wear the crown.
The source said: "Obviously, William is the rightful heir to the throne.
"But what's most remarkable about the king's diary entries is that he's given his blessing for William to banish his brother and uppity American sister-in-law Duchess Meghan — forever!"
Insiders say Charles has written extensively about his suspicions that riding instructor James Hewitt is the father of Harry.
Hewitt has long denied the notorious paternity rumor, claiming, "Harry was already walking by the time my relationship with Diana began."
But Harry touched on the issue in his book Square, and claims his "Pa" laughed off the gossip.
Charles is still stung by how Harry more physically resembles Hewitt — once a dashing cavalry officer in the British Army.
The insider added: "There's enough circumstantial evidence for Charles, so that’s why his diaries say he's more than willing to let William permanently exile Harry — and Meghan."