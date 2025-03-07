EXCLUSIVE: Love-Starved Hoda Kotb Warned to 'Stay Well Clear' of Kevin Costner as He'll 'Break Her Heart' – 'He's Only Interested in Lassoing Her In For a One-Night Stand!'

An insider shared: "Hoda laughs and toys with Kevin, but the crush is real, and she gets a thrill whenever they bump into each other, as they did at the Super Bowl. Kevin throwing his arms around her and hamming it up is a little bit wrong in some people's view.

"They think it's pretty cheap of him to flirt and say things he doesn't mean."

Kotb's former Today colleagues knew how excited she was talking to Costner on the show last year and chipped in with catty comments about her Instagram post.

Jenna Hager Bush wrote: "We have been waiting for this moment," while Savannah Guthrie joked, "New couple alert."

But others in Kotb's circle didn't see any humor in the situation.

Since Costner's split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner was made official last year, he's become one of Tinseltown's most eligible bachelors.

And Hoda's pals don't see him ever getting serious with her.